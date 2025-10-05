Lead of new Steps musical coming to Blackpool Winter Gardens announced

A new musical featuring Steps' greatest hits is coming to Blackpool and the lead has been announced.

The producers of the brand-new musical HERE & NOW, presented by Steps, have revealed that West End actress Lara Denning will take over the role of Caz.

Lara Denning recently finished playing Anne Hathaway in the UK and Ireland tour of & Juliet and has featured in many other theatre productions as well as on screen.

The cast of HERE & NOW currently includes Rebecca Lock as Caz, Jacqui Dubois as Vel, Blake Patrick Anderson as Robbie, Rosie Singha as Neeta, Finty Williams as Patricia, River Medway as Jem, Chris Grahamson as Gareth, Edward Baker-Duly as Max, Ben Darcy as Ben, John Stacey as Lesley and Lauren Woolf as Tracey.

Have they all lost their chance of a 'happily ever after' – or does love have other plans in store?

Also in the cast are Georgia Christofi, Kade Ferraiolo, Albert Green, Harry Jack, Casey Jay, Charlie-Jay Johnson, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Dean Rickards, Markus Södergren, Genevieve Taylor and Jessica Vaux.

Rebecca Lock will leave the production on November 9, and Lara Denning will take over from November 11. HERE & Now arrives at Blackpool Winter Gardens in April 2026.

Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW has an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman. It is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole and Matt Spencer-Smith as musical supervisor, orchestrator and arranger.