Three beloved bakeries in Lancashire named among UK's best at National Bakery Awards 2025
The three venues are among 229 businesses nominated in the National Bakery Awards, with each bakery vying to be named County or Regional Winner, and the ultimate prize being the overall National Bakery of the Year title.
Other honours to be awarded on the night include Social Enterprise Bakery of the Year, Young Baker of the Year and Outstanding Contribution to Bakery.
For serving up a range of freshly made artisan breads, pies, pasties, chunky sausage rolls, quiches and cakes, The Lancashires nominees are:
Broughton Village Bakery.
Martins Bakery.
Sayers the Bakers.
The grand final and awards ceremony is set to take place on November 25, in London.
Full list of North West nominees
- The Bear Bakery (Cheshire).
- Bread Bin (Cheshire).
- Chatwins (Cheshire).
- Brysons of Keswick (Cumbria).
- Lovingly Artisan (Cumbria).
- More Artisan (Cumbria).
- Barbakan Delicatessen (Chorlton).
- The Flat Baker (Manchester).
- Pollen Bakery (Manchester).
- Broughton Village Bakery (Lancashire).
- Martins the Bakers (Lancashire).
- Sayers the Bakers (Lancashire).
- Rough Hand Made (Liverpool).
- The Wild Loaf (Liverpool).