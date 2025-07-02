TX Maxx presents Lytham Festival is finally here: line-up & showtimes for Thursday

The highly anticipated TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival is finally here and below is everything you need to know about its first night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who will be performing on Thursday night at Lytham Festival and when?

Kicking off the first evening of entertainment will be the British singer Corinne Bailey Rae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corrine, who is best known for her 2006 single ‘Put Your Records On’, is due to take to the stage at 18:15pm.

Headlining the Thursday night will then be the iconic performer Stevie Wonder.

The 75-year-old legend will be on stage at 19:45pm.

Timings for all performers are however approximate and subject to change.

L: Stevie Wonder. R: Corinne Bailey Rae. | Getty

Can I get last minute tickets for Thursday?

Yes, but you will have to be quick.

Day tickets for Thursday are currently on release 3 with prices starting from £115.50.

They are available online or at the box office.

For full box office information, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I'm going to entertain you says Pete Waterman ahead of his Lytham Festival set

What else do I need to know before I arrive at Lytham Festival on Thursday?

Gates open 5pm and the show concludes by 11pm.

Organsiers have published a helpful guide to some of the most important things you need to know. You can read that here.

We have also put together a full travel guide which you can find here.

Our Lytham Festival coverage will continue throughout the festival.

You can also read more about Lytham Festvial with our Lytham Festival emagazine.