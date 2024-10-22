Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire theatre has defended its decision to book controversial media personality Katie Hopkins for a 'comedy' show next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The controversial right-wing media personality - well known for her vocal and divisive opinions - will perform at The Empire Theatre in Blackburn on May 15, 2025.

Ms Hopkins has twice sold out the theatre - with her ‘Silly Cow’ show in May this year and her ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ tour in 2023 - and tickets are selling fast for her next show, 'Bats**t Bonkers Britain'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Hopkins will bring her 'Bats**t Bonkers Britain' tour to Blackburn's Empire Theatre on May 15, 2025 | Katie Hopkins

The 49-year-old has courted notoriety for her vocal opposition to Islam, multi-culturalism and immigration and has been accused of spreading racial hatred, but the outspoken mum-of-three continues to sell out venues across the UK.

But not everyone is happy that such a divisive figure has been invited to perform at the theatre, prompting the Empire to defend its decision.

Controversial right-wing media personality Katie Hopkins will perform at The Empire Theatre in Blackburn on May 15, 2025 | Google

A spokesperson for Empire Theatre said: “Katie Hopkins has brought her comedy show to the theatre twice before and it has always been well received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Empire Theatre would not tolerate any show which promoted extreme views or a specific political agenda.

“Katie Hopkins is clearly a polarising figure and, as with any show, patrons will decide for themselves whether to buy a ticket or not.

“As a venue offering a wide range of entertainment throughout the year, this one-woman comedy show is just part of our diverse offering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Hopkins brings her ‘Bats**t Bonkers Britain’ tour to the Empire Theatre in Blackburn on May 15, 2025 | Getty

“I’m just telling it like it is”

Ahead of the show, Hopkins said: “Having spent time in the media, I know how these idiots operate and I am calling them out on their nonsense.

“People are told to believe stuff that they can see with their own eyes is simply not true.

“That is the definition of madness. “I’d love to take credit for Bats**t Bonkers but honestly, most days, it writes itself.

“For almost 20 years in the public eye, I have stayed true to my beliefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am beyond thrilled to have a platform on which to shine a light about the things that matter to regular people in the UK. I have no paymaster and no one to please.

“I’m here telling it like it is because I really want people to know they are not alone.

“Being a part of this tour is not about me; it's about knowing you belong. And together we will laugh hard at the insanity that surrounds us”.

Tickets for the Blackburn show on Thursday, May 15, 2025 are priced at £31.50 and can be booked on the Empire’s website.