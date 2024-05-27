Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The global superstar has been the first name announced to perform at a brand new Lancashire festival!

Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Jess Glynne will headline a brand new quarter of a million pounds music festival this September at the iMEP Arena in Accrington.

The iMEP Music Festival, organised by iMEP International Music Event Production, will take place on Saturday September 21 at the home of Accrington Cricket Club.

Demand is expected to be high, with East Lancashire fans desperate to see global superstar Glynne and an exciting line-up of support acts, which are yet to be announced.

With ten billion global streams, Glynne recently announced her long awaited third studio album ‘Jess' which was released in late April.

Eddy O'Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: "We have been planning this concert for some time now and to have such a huge star like Jess performing here in Accrington is going to be an incredible spectacle and one which we are thoroughly looking forward to.

"Demand is already extremely high for the festival and with a capacity of 6,000, we would recommend that fans keep an eye on our website and social media channels for further updates."

Accrington based iMEP, are specialists in "International Music Event Production", and were recently announced as the new arena and front of shirt sponsors at Accrington Cricket Club.

iMEP CEO Eddy O'Brien, the Accrington local behind the festival.

Offering everything from lighting, sound, staging and special effects, to fully managed music and theatre event production, iMEP regularly work with stars around the world.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington and Managing Director of Scott Dawson Advertising who brokered the sponsorship, said: "Wow, what an incredible honour it is going to be for #AmazingAccrington and Accrington Cricket Club to host such a star studded event.

"This is a real coup for us with Accrington Cricket Club's fabulous location and we can't thank Eddy and the iMEP team enough for all their hard work in making this happen."

General admission for the iMEP Music Festival will be £50, with priority entry tickets available for £65.

50 VIP tickets will also be on sale for the concert, priced at £100, which will provide access to a VIP Lounge area, arrival drinks, promotional materials, canapes, as well as access to the VIP private bar and VIP viewing of the gig.