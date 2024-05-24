Blackpool Sixth Form students makeover Tower Dungeons' Plague Doctor

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th May 2024, 19:49 BST
The medieval costume will now be worn by the actors at the attraction.

The Blackpool Tower Dungeons’ popular Plague Doctor character has undergone a makeover courtesy of students at Blackpool Sixth Form College.

In an exclusive partnership between the attraction, students created costumes for a Plague Doctor in the middle ages and from the future.

First year students from A-level Modern History and Ancient History and BTEC Level 3 Art and Design Practice, researched and designed several costume options.

The art students then pitched their ideas to Jamie Humphrey, Performance Manager at The Blackpool Dungeons and his team, who selected their favourite designs.

Merlin provided year two, BTEC Level 3 Fashion students, Liv Power, 18, Emily Billington, 17, Jess Paley, 17, and Rio Alcantara Caminero, 18, with the materials needed to bring the designs to life.

The medieval costume will now be worn by the actors that play the Plague Doctor in the show.

Jamie Humphrey, Performance Manager at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, said: “The Blackpool Tower Dungeon gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the rich history of the area in a fun and entertaining way.

“This partnership with The Blackpool Sixth Form College takes the essence of this into the classroom, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide history, art and fashion students with valuable experience to support their studies and future careers.

“The standard of the creative ideas and final designs was exceptional and I was thoroughly impressed with all the students, who worked extremely hard.”

Elaine Davies, head of visual arts at Blackpool Sixth, said they knew working with Blackpool Tower Dungeon would be an “invaluable opportunity”.

“From the history students researching ideas, to the art students developing the designs, and the fashion students constructing the costumes, they have worked collaboratively to meet the client’s brief to a professional standard,” she added.

“This was a unique opportunity for the students and we have seen their confidence grow throughout the process.

“They have worked extremely hard, working on the brief outside of their studies. It has been a positive experience all round and has supported many of the student’s university applications.”

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon features a series of live shows including Pendle Witches, The Torturer and Dark Chapel, each telling the story of Lancashire’s dark historical past.

Visitors descend into the depths of The Blackpool Tower Dungeon by the mediaeval lift and make their way through the specially designed sets, each with special effects and scary story telling from the professional cast.

Liv Power, BTEC Fashion student at Blackpool Sixth said she was “really inspired to undertake this project and I enjoyed the whole experience”.

She added: “We have all learnt many new skills and developed a greater understanding of the industry.

“Most importantly it supported my university application and I have received an unconditional offer for my chosen course.’’

