12 of the most popular arcades in Blackpool according to Google Reviews

One of Blackpool’s arcades has been named among the most popular in the UK.
We thought we’d check out some of the others in the Blackpool area, and see how they rated on Google Reviews.
We’ve picked out a selection of highly-rated venues below. Take a look.
1. The Golden Mile
This iconic arcade rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews.
One recent reviewer wrote: "Lots of machines. 2p machines all had little toys in. Busy and lots of happy faces."
(Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)
2. Arcade Club, Bloomfield Road, Blackpool
This arcade opened two years ago and has been rated as one of the most popular in the UK, with a Google Review score of 4.7/5, It has 200 games available to play for free once an admission fee has been paid. Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Warwick's Amusements, Westcliffe Drive
One of a number of family-owned amusements in the resort. This venue rates as 4.5/5 on Google Reviews. One customer wrote: "Nice amusements, friendly staff. Fair machines." Photo: Google
4. Olympia Family Entertainment, Thornton Cleveleys
This arcade is noted as being especially child-friendly and scores 4.1/5 on Google Reviews. One person wrote: "The best amusement arcade by far. It is always clean and tidy. The staff go out of their way to help you. Nothing is too much bother for them." Photo: Google
5. Happy Dayz, Promenade, Blackpool
Happy Dayz scores 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. One person wrote: "Fab place for playing slots and bingo, they have a brilliant cafe which is really cheap and the doughnuts are delicious as well as the trifle." Photo: Martin Bostock
6. Oldland Leisure Ltd, Thornton
This smaller arcade in Thornton rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. One person said: "Small arcade but has most things to keep the kids happy for a few hours". Photo: Google
