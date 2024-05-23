Coral Island is a big player in the world of Blackpool entertainment. It rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews, with one customer commenting: "It's not a trip too Blackpool without a flutter on the racing camels, dinner at the buccaneer, a whizz round on the Pirate ships then cashing in a 1,000 tickets for a pen. Always great to entertain everyone." Coral Island is a big player in the world of Blackpool entertainment. It rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews, with one customer commenting: "It's not a trip too Blackpool without a flutter on the racing camels, dinner at the buccaneer, a whizz round on the Pirate ships then cashing in a 1,000 tickets for a pen. Always great to entertain everyone."
12 of the most popular arcades in Blackpool according to Google Reviews

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:49 BST

It’s a key part of any trip to Blackpool.

One of Blackpool’s arcades has been named among the most popular in the UK.

We thought we’d check out some of the others in the Blackpool area, and see how they rated on Google Reviews.

We’ve picked out a selection of highly-rated venues below. Take a look.

This iconic arcade rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. One recent reviewer wrote: "Lots of machines. 2p machines all had little toys in. Busy and lots of happy faces." (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

1. The Golden Mile

This iconic arcade rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. One recent reviewer wrote: "Lots of machines. 2p machines all had little toys in. Busy and lots of happy faces." (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

This arcade opened two years ago and has been rated as one of the most popular in the UK, with a Google Review score of 4.7/5, It has 200 games available to play for free once an admission fee has been paid.

2. Arcade Club, Bloomfield Road, Blackpool

This arcade opened two years ago and has been rated as one of the most popular in the UK, with a Google Review score of 4.7/5, It has 200 games available to play for free once an admission fee has been paid. Photo: Daniel Martino

One of a number of family-owned amusements in the resort. This venue rates as 4.5/5 on Google Reviews. One customer wrote: "Nice amusements, friendly staff. Fair machines."

3. Warwick's Amusements, Westcliffe Drive

One of a number of family-owned amusements in the resort. This venue rates as 4.5/5 on Google Reviews. One customer wrote: "Nice amusements, friendly staff. Fair machines." Photo: Google

This arcade is noted as being especially child-friendly and scores 4.1/5 on Google Reviews. One person wrote: "The best amusement arcade by far. It is always clean and tidy. The staff go out of their way to help you. Nothing is too much bother for them."

4. Olympia Family Entertainment, Thornton Cleveleys

This arcade is noted as being especially child-friendly and scores 4.1/5 on Google Reviews. One person wrote: "The best amusement arcade by far. It is always clean and tidy. The staff go out of their way to help you. Nothing is too much bother for them." Photo: Google

Happy Dayz scores 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. One person wrote: "Fab place for playing slots and bingo, they have a brilliant cafe which is really cheap and the doughnuts are delicious as well as the trifle."

5. Happy Dayz, Promenade, Blackpool

Happy Dayz scores 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. One person wrote: "Fab place for playing slots and bingo, they have a brilliant cafe which is really cheap and the doughnuts are delicious as well as the trifle." Photo: Martin Bostock

This smaller arcade in Thornton rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. One person said: "Small arcade but has most things to keep the kids happy for a few hours".

6. Oldland Leisure Ltd, Thornton

This smaller arcade in Thornton rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. One person said: "Small arcade but has most things to keep the kids happy for a few hours". Photo: Google

