There’s 200 different games to play.

A Blackpool arcade has been named as one of the most popular in the UK.

Arcade Club Blackpool, which opened in Bloomfield Road two years ago has been crowned as the fifth most popular gaming arcade in the UK by Vegas Slots Online.

Researchers found that people spent an average time of three hours in the arcade, there were 4,400 monthly searches on Google for the venue, and it achieved an average enjoyment score of 7.4/10.

Researchers praised the location, saying: “It’s once again just a short half-mile walk from the nearest station, and the chance to play hundreds of classic and modern games under one roof seems well worth the stroll.”

Some of the more than 200 games available to play at the Arcade Club on Bloomfield Road, Blackpool

What’s available?

There’s around 200 games to choose from, including an array of legendary titles including Double Dragon, Street Fighter, Outrun, Point Blank, R-Type, Golden Axe, Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat.

But it’s not just retro classics that fill the space, there are also modern classics such as Guitar Hero, House of the Dead, Luigi's Mansion - alongside more tactile pursuits including air hockey and basketball. There’s also an 8-bit food and drink cafe.

How much does it cost?

Admission is £16 for adults, £8 for children under 16 years, or you can buy a family ticket for £40 (two adults and two children). Once inside all games are free to play.