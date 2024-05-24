22 events and attractions to visit in Lancashire this Bank holiday weekend

If you are looking for last minute Bank Holiday adventures, or Half Term fun, Lancashire has you covered.
There’s a whole host of fantastic events, days out and attractions right on the doorstep.
Here are 22 events and attractions to visit this Bank holiday weekend:
1. Bing’s Nature Explorers at WWT Martin Mere: May 23 – June 2
Burscough, Lancashire | Nature exploring… it’s a Bing thing! Join Bing and Flop at WWT Martin Mere this May half term for activity trails, storytelling, live mini-shows, and meet and greets. Photo: Contributed
2. Blackpool Tower Live Weekender: May 24 - 26
Blackpool, Lancashire | Fancy a night or a weekend out over the May bank holiday? Head to the iconic Blackpool Tower as it transforms into the epicentre of entertainment, music, and fun! Photo: Contributed
3. Crafts in the Park - May 25 - 27
Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Lancashire | Lowther Pavilion will be celebrating the half term in style with a whole weekend of fun. Head along to Lowther Gardens for a traditional, family seaside bank holiday weekend to enjoy donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, Beatrix Potter themed garden trail, birds of prey and more. Photo: Contributed
4. Dino Friends Down at The Farm: May 25 – June 2
Windmill Animal Farm, Burscough, Lancashire | Windmill Animal Farm offers so much for the family to enjoy. This half-term guests will be treated to an unforgettable adventure at Dino Friends Down On The Farm. Prepare for a wild experience with the Dino Rangers. They'll be ready to introduce you to some seriously ancient party animals. Photo: Contributed
5. Down in the Jungle - May 25 – June 1
Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood, Lancashire | This Bank Holiday it’s easy to combine shopping and keeping the kids entertained, courtesy of Affinity. The Down in the Jungle event sees jungle crafts, face painting, jungle bounce and assault courses and a jungle adventure trail taking place throughout the week. On May 29 the outlet village will be host to some very real jungle critters. Photo: Contributed
6. Darwen Live: May 25 - 26
Darwen, Lancashire | Head along to Darwen for a huge free to attend music festival! This two day event will see a whole host of bands take to the stage to deliver funky beats and non-stop fun. Photo: Contributed
