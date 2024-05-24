Helen Flanagan to star in new series of Celebs Go Dating alongside Love Island & Googlebox stars
33-year-old Helen Flanagan, who attended school in Lancashire, is perhaps best known for her role in ITV’s Coronation Street from 2000 to 2012, but she is soon to try her hand at a rather different type of TV programme... a dating show!
The 2024 season of the hit reality show Celebs Go Dating, which will air later this year, will be the thirteenth for the series which sees celebritys paired with non-celebs in the hope of sparking up romantic connections.
Relationship experts Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Paul Carrick Brunson (who’s also known for guiding couples on ‘Married at First Sight UK), and Anna Williamson are all expected to return - as is receptionist Tom Read Wilson and voice over artist Rob Beckett.
Although ITV has not confirmed who will be taking part in the upcoming new season, The Sun has claimed to have uncovered the full line-up so take a look at who will be joining soap star Helen below.
The new cast of Celeb’s Go Dating
Helen Flanagan is known for playing Rosie Webster in ITV soap ‘Coronation Street’. The 33-year-old actress was in a relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair for 13 years, and the pair share three children and were engaged. However, the relationship came to an end in October 2022, and although the pair did try to reunite they have ultimately remained separated. Helen has spoken openly about getting back in to dating on her social media, admitting it makes her “nervous”.
Ella Morgan has already appeared on one reality dating show - ‘Married at First Sight UK’ where she made history by being the first transgender bride to take part in MAFS, and she’ll repeat the same history by being the first transgender dater on ‘Celebs Go Dating’.
On MAFS, she dumped her husband, Nathanial Valentino, after striking up a connection with fellow groom John Joe 'JJ' Slater. JJ also dumped his bride to be with her, but their romance ended in Ella’s tears when he said he didn’t want to continue their relationship outside of the experiment. JJ is now dating Katie Price, a former friend of Ella who has since accused Katie of breaking the girl code by getting with JJ without speaking to her.
Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb is hoping to find love again after splitting from his husband Daniel Lustig-Webb. The 52-year-old is a fan-favourite on Gogglebox, and when he first appeared he co-starred alongside then boyfriend Chris Steed. The pair split in 2017, and shorly afterwards Stephen then started appearing alongside Daniel who would go on to become his husband in 2018.
But in April this year, the pair announced their divorce to fans and in follow-up interviews, they confirmed they actually split last year. Stephen had been due to take part in ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ this year but was forced to withdraw before the show even began to air due to injury- he’ll be hoping nothing stops him this time!
Jamelia, aged 43, is best known for being singer with hits such as ‘Superstar’ and ‘Thank You’. She has also tried her hand at acting, appearing in hit shows including ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Death in Paradise’. She’s a mum-of-four and was previously married to footballer Darren Byfield from 2008 to 2019.
‘Made In Chelsea’ star Tristan Phipps is no stranger to building romances in front of the camera,. His most recent relationship on the show was with co-star Olivia Bentley, but they split in 2023. The 29-year-old was born in South Africa - where he also used to work as a safari guide. In February 2023, he also won the reality show ‘The Challenge’ alongside Love Island’s Kaz Crossley. Hosted by Mark Wright, the show saw sixteen stars take on a series of athletic battles in a bid to win £100,000.
Reality star Chris Taylor has been very unlucky in love - but that’s not for a lack of trying. He has appeared on ‘Love Island’ twice, but failed to find a lasting relationship either time The 33-year-old first appeared on the ITV show in 2019 and then returned to the villa in the spin-off ‘Love Island: All Stars’ where he got dumped after three weeks and didn’t find a connection.
Lime Productions announced that the show would be back for a 2024 season - however an exact air date is yet to be announced.
In March, the company said: “The upcoming series promises to deliver an exhilarating mix of dates, mixers, and newfound romances as the new celeb singletons embark on a quest to find their perfect match, guided by the exceptional dating agents. Viewers can anticipate a whirlwind of highs, lows, and unexpected twists in the pursuit of love.”
