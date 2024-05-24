Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The full cast for E4 dating show ‘Celebs Go Dating’ has been leaked after weeks of speculation over which famous faces would be taking part - and Lancashire’s Helen Flanagan is joining the new line-up!

33-year-old Helen Flanagan, who attended school in Lancashire, is perhaps best known for her role in ITV’s Coronation Street from 2000 to 2012, but she is soon to try her hand at a rather different type of TV programme... a dating show!

The 2024 season of the hit reality show Celebs Go Dating, which will air later this year, will be the thirteenth for the series which sees celebritys paired with non-celebs in the hope of sparking up romantic connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relationship experts Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Paul Carrick Brunson (who’s also known for guiding couples on ‘Married at First Sight UK), and Anna Williamson are all expected to return - as is receptionist Tom Read Wilson and voice over artist Rob Beckett.

Although ITV has not confirmed who will be taking part in the upcoming new season, The Sun has claimed to have uncovered the full line-up so take a look at who will be joining soap star Helen below.

Helen Flanagan is starring in the next series of Celebs Go Dating.

The new cast of Celeb’s Go Dating

Helen Flanagan is known for playing Rosie Webster in ITV soap ‘Coronation Street’. The 33-year-old actress was in a relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair for 13 years, and the pair share three children and were engaged. However, the relationship came to an end in October 2022, and although the pair did try to reunite they have ultimately remained separated. Helen has spoken openly about getting back in to dating on her social media, admitting it makes her “nervous”.

Ella Morgan has already appeared on one reality dating show - ‘Married at First Sight UK’ where she made history by being the first transgender bride to take part in MAFS, and she’ll repeat the same history by being the first transgender dater on ‘Celebs Go Dating’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On MAFS, she dumped her husband, Nathanial Valentino, after striking up a connection with fellow groom John Joe 'JJ' Slater. JJ also dumped his bride to be with her, but their romance ended in Ella’s tears when he said he didn’t want to continue their relationship outside of the experiment. JJ is now dating Katie Price, a former friend of Ella who has since accused Katie of breaking the girl code by getting with JJ without speaking to her.

Read More Christine McGuinness shares some of the sleazy messages she receives online

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb is hoping to find love again after splitting from his husband Daniel Lustig-Webb. The 52-year-old is a fan-favourite on Gogglebox, and when he first appeared he co-starred alongside then boyfriend Chris Steed. The pair split in 2017, and shorly afterwards Stephen then started appearing alongside Daniel who would go on to become his husband in 2018.

But in April this year, the pair announced their divorce to fans and in follow-up interviews, they confirmed they actually split last year. Stephen had been due to take part in ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ this year but was forced to withdraw before the show even began to air due to injury- he’ll be hoping nothing stops him this time!

Jamelia, aged 43, is best known for being singer with hits such as ‘Superstar’ and ‘Thank You’. She has also tried her hand at acting, appearing in hit shows including ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Death in Paradise’. She’s a mum-of-four and was previously married to footballer Darren Byfield from 2008 to 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L: Ella Morgan. R: Jamelia. Credit: Getty

‘Made In Chelsea’ star Tristan Phipps is no stranger to building romances in front of the camera,. His most recent relationship on the show was with co-star Olivia Bentley, but they split in 2023. The 29-year-old was born in South Africa - where he also used to work as a safari guide. In February 2023, he also won the reality show ‘The Challenge’ alongside Love Island’s Kaz Crossley. Hosted by Mark Wright, the show saw sixteen stars take on a series of athletic battles in a bid to win £100,000.

Reality star Chris Taylor has been very unlucky in love - but that’s not for a lack of trying. He has appeared on ‘Love Island’ twice, but failed to find a lasting relationship either time The 33-year-old first appeared on the ITV show in 2019 and then returned to the villa in the spin-off ‘Love Island: All Stars’ where he got dumped after three weeks and didn’t find a connection.

When is Celebs Go Dating returning?

Lime Productions announced that the show would be back for a 2024 season - however an exact air date is yet to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad