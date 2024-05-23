Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With England training squads being announced, the line-up for Preston’s Euro’s Fanzone just needs its super subs – you!

There’s less than a month to go before the Three Lions start their bid to win in Germany – but you won’t have to travel that far for the best seats in the house.

Following the success of the Euro’s Fanzone in 2021, the city is once again to show all England’s group games against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia on the big screen.

All seated tickets have now sold out but there are plenty of standing tickets available at just £6 per person and you’ll have plenty of stocked bars to choose from at the Flag Market, along with food outlets, all guaranteeing a great atmosphere.

Preston's festival of football at the Flag Market in 2021

Even the sun looks like it’s set to make an appearance from the bench for the games with the long-range weather forecast having the sun shining on Gareth’s team.

Preston BID, in partnership with leading regional law firm, Harrison Drury and supported by Smooth Radio North West, have announced that they will transform the Flag Market into a ticket-only arena, so fans can gather and watch the matches as they are beamed from across the continent.

And should England progress through the group stage, organisers have committed to extend the Fanzone to include knockout games.

John Chesworth, executive chair of Harrison Drury, said: “Anticipation for the Euros is reaching fever pitch, and we cannot wait for kick-off at the Flag Market.

“Whilst we cannot control the outcome of the games, we can guarantee an amazing atmosphere which will be great for the city centre and with entry prices kept low, we can help do our bit to support the city centre businesses who are also funding the event through the BID.”

Doors will open an hour before kick-off, with entertainers helping to build the excitement before the games get underway. The Fanzone will close thirty minutes after the final whistle.

A spokesperson for the BID said: “With just a few weeks to go we have been delighted with the support of not only the city centre businesses, but also fans from across Preston who want to be involved.

“There is nothing like live football to bring a city together and we will all be doing our bit to cheer on the Three Lions and hope the team can bring it home!”

“People from Preston and beyond came together to cheer on the national team, at the Fanzone in 2021, and we are determined to recreate that atmosphere again in this summer!”

“Again, we expect that the Fanzone will undoubtedly attract people to the city centre, supporting local businesses, before and after the game, and enjoying the city’s award-winning hospitality offer”.

The 2021 Fanzone achieved widespread commendation; securing national TV coverage for the city as well as being recognised as one of the ‘events of the year’, in the ATCM National Awards.

Guests will be able to watch the matches on a high definition screen, used at the British Grand Prix, Edinburgh Film Festival, and at countless movie premieres.

The event’s bars will be delivered by venues from the city centre.