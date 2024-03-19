Here’s how to get free tickets for Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families and thrill-seekers can get free tickets to Pleasure Beach Resort for their entire group, simply by spending the night in a luxury hotel.

Blackpool’s Boulevard hotel, which was awarded Best Luxury Hotel in Northern Europe at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023, is granting complimentary theme park tickets to anyone who books an overnight stay on either a Thursday or Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means a family of two adults and two children will save £180, while couples will save £100 on tickets to Pleasure Beach Resort.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO at Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “A key aspect of our evolution to Pleasure Beach Resort is to more closely link the theme park with our two hotels, and this offer is one of the ways we’re doing that.

“It’s also a way to enhance the experience of our guests and give them the opportunity to enjoy our iconic rides and attractions at no additional cost.”

A look at the outside of Blackpool’s Boulevard hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no limitations on the complimentary tickets, meaning guests can enjoy all the park’s world class rides such as Big One, ICON and the “best water ride in the world” Valhalla.

They’ll also be able to visit the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land and meet their favourite characters including SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends from Bikini Bottom, as well as the PAW Patrol pups.

The offer is valid for stays on Thursday and Sunday nights at Boulevard between March and November 2024 when booked direct online, and is valid on Suites, Deluxe Rooms and Family Rooms. Room rates vary.

A couple can stay for £150 per night while a family can stay for £250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park tickets must be taken on the Thursday or Friday for Thursday night bookings, or Sunday or Monday for Sunday night bookings.

Guests are advised to check opening times as the park is closed on selected Mondays during the low season period (March and April, and September to November.)

The £12 million Boulevard opened in 2019 and has 120 rooms, all with either coastal vistas or direct views of the attractions and rollercoasters at Pleasure Beach Resort.

Rooms feature bespoke artwork, complemented by materials sourced from renowned British companies, including handmade furniture by Tetrad, Designers Guild fabrics, and wall coverings by Andrew Martin.