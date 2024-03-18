Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A viral video of Blackpool Tower sat in a Pick ‘N’ Mix container has been getting social media users guessing.

To mark the launch of Merlin Blackpool's a new Pick ‘N’ Mix pass, the operator of the resort’s biggest attractions including Blackpool Tower Eye, Madame Tussauds Blackpool, Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse, SEA LIFE Blackpool, The Circus, Blackpool Ballroom, Blackpool Dungeon, and Peter Rabbit Explore and Play, is offering visitors savings of up to £57 per person.

Merlin's Pick 'N' Mix saver advertisement on Blackpool Tower

And to celebrate the operator has created a spoof video of Blackpool Tower in a Pick ‘N’ Mix box with onlookers filming the takeover.

The new Pick ‘N’ Mix pass will allow visitors to come and go to all eight attractions as many times as they wish over their designated time period.

If someone visits all eight attractions once in a day they'll save £57 compared to buying tickets separately.

Whether visitors are planning a day trip, weekend break, or week long holiday to Blackpool, they can guarantee fun for all the family, whatever the weather, by selecting from three pass options - one day, two days or seven days. During their trip, they can visit all eight attractions as many times as they wish over their designated time period.

Kenny Mew, Operations Director Merlin Blackpool said: “We know visitors are looking for fun yet cost-effective ways to entertain their families, especially in the school holidays. Our new Pick ‘N’ Mix pass provides significant savings for all of our popular attractions, and means parents can keep their kids, from tots to teens, and the big ones too, entertained for less.”

How much does it cost to get in?

1 Day Pass - adult £35 / Child aged 3-14 £31 / Child aged 1-2 £15

2 Day Pass - adult £45 / Child aged 3-14 £41 / Child aged 1-2 £15

7 Day Pass - adult £55 / Child aged 3-14 £51 / Child aged 1-2 £15