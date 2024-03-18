Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Daldry’s multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley’s classic thriller AN INSPECTOR CALLS will pay an unmissable visit to Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday 25 February to Saturday 1 March 2025, direct from the West End.

Daldry’s seminal production of JB Priestley’s haunting drama An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major theatrical accolades - including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide and been hailed as the theatrical event of its generation since first opening to rave reviews in 1992.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene from An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences.

JB Priestley’s brilliantly constructed masterpiece was written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, and powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism’s cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy.

An Inspector Calls is also the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre’s history.

Director of the play, Stephen Daldry, said: “We’re thrilled to be presenting another tour of An Inspector Calls. When we first made this production at the National Theatre in 1992 we could never have dreamt that it would still be going 32 years later and be just as relevant today as it was when it was first written.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now world-renowned as one of Britain’s leading theatre and film directors, Stephen Daldry has received Academy Award nominations for his films The Reader, The Hours, Billy Elliot and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.

A scene from An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley

His recent West End theatre work includes David Hare’s Skylight at the Wyndham’s Theatre and Peter Morgan’s The Audience at the Apollo Theatre. His multi award-winning production of Billy Elliot The Musical ran for 11 incredible years at the Victoria Palace before embarking on a national tour.

Featuring Ian MacNeil’s ingenious designs, music by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love) and atmospheric lighting by Rick Fisher; this landmark production is guaranteed to have old fans rushing back and new theatregoers being swept away into the mysterious world of Inspector Goole. Don’t miss out! Book your seats now.

JB Priestley’s An Inspector Calls directed by Stephen Daldry is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday 25 February to Saturday 1 March 2025 with evening and matinee performances. Full casting to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets from £17.50 with group/schools rates available and concessions for 1894 Club members.

A scene from An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley

There are also discounted tickets available for 18 to 26-year-olds as part of the national ticket scheme to encourage young adults to experience all forms of live theatre.

And don’t forget! You can pre-book bottles of ice-chilled sparkling Prosecco, fragrant fresh flowers and delicious chocolate truffles to treat your loved ones to the theatrical experience of a lifetime.

Call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for full listings, bookings and further information.

LISTING

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JB Priestley’s An Inspector Calls – Tue 25 Feb to Sat 1 March 2025 at 7.30pm

Wed, Thu & Sat matinee at 2.30pm

Grand Theatre, 33 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HT

Box Office 01253 290 190