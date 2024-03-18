Elvis Presley left a legacy unmatched by any other musician in history.
His life, memory and music is celebrated across the country and across the world by dedicated and talented artists who pay him tribute.
It ran from March 15 to 17 at Viva Blackpool and was the UK's official qualifier for a big Presley tribute championship.
Here are 15 awesome pictures from the event:
1. Elvis tribute contest
Elvis from left, Iain McKellar, John Sheppard, Charlie Harper (front), Karl Memphis, Duane Petrauske and Andi Kean.
2. Elvis tribute contest
Presley pretenders from across the country gathered in Blackpool this weekend for a three-day competition in the British Elvis tribute contest.
3. Elvis tribute contest
The competition was the UK's official qualifier for a big Presley tribute championship.
4. Elvis tribute contest
Those who put on their best Elvis act earned themselves a place in the finals in Memphis, Tennessee.
5. Elvis tribute contest
Jake Hughes, 20, from Dublin, centre, with fans Mollie Moore, left, and Yasmin Edwards, right.
6. Elvis tribute contest
Jay Matthews performing on stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.