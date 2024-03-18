Elvis Presley left a legacy unmatched by any other musician in history.

His life, memory and music is celebrated across the country and across the world by dedicated and talented artists who pay him tribute.

A variety of Presley tribute artists and fans descended on Blackpool over the weekend for the 'If I Can Dream - The Great British Elvis Tribute Contest'.

It ran from March 15 to 17 at Viva Blackpool and was the UK's official qualifier for a big Presley tribute championship.

Here are 15 awesome pictures from the event:

