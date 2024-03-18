15 fantastic photos as Elvis Presley tribute acts descended on Blackpool for three-day competition

Elvis is in the building!

By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 14:37 GMT

Elvis Presley left a legacy unmatched by any other musician in history.

His life, memory and music is celebrated across the country and across the world by dedicated and talented artists who pay him tribute.

A variety of Presley tribute artists and fans descended on Blackpool over the weekend for the 'If I Can Dream - The Great British Elvis Tribute Contest'.

It ran from March 15 to 17 at Viva Blackpool and was the UK's official qualifier for a big Presley tribute championship.

Here are 15 awesome pictures from the event:

Elvis from left, Iain McKellar, John Sheppard, Charlie Harper (front), Karl Memphis, Duane Petrauske and Andi Kean.

1. Elvis tribute contest

Presley pretenders from across the country gathered in Blackpool this weekend for a three-day competition in the British Elvis tribute contest.

2. Elvis tribute contest

The competition was the UK's official qualifier for a big Presley tribute championship.

3. Elvis tribute contest

Those who put on their best Elvis act earned themselves a place in the finals in Memphis, Tennessee.

4. Elvis tribute contest

Jake Hughes, 20, from Dublin, centre, with fans Mollie Moore, left, and Yasmin Edwards, right.

5. Elvis tribute contest

Jay Matthews performing on stage.

6. Elvis tribute contest

