Cast of musical 'Calendar Girls' arrive in Blackpool for their first show at Opera House
The cast of the iconic musical ‘Calendar Girls’ have arrived in Blackpool ahead of their first show this week.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Calendar Girls the Musical returns to the Blackpool Opera House on Church Street from January 23 until January 27.
Written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth and directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, it is a heartwarming and humorous tale that has captivated audiences.
Former Coronation Street actress Samantha Seager is playing the lead character Chris.
When asked what the show is about, she said: "Calendar Girls is a story which I'm sure many people are already familiar with, about a collection of women in Yorkshire WI who decided after one of their husbands dies of cancer, that they would raise money to buy a new sofa for the hospital where he passed away.
"After a bit of innovative thinking from the lady I play, the idea came up that instead of making a traditional WI calendar, they would do a calendar with a twist, which involves them all being naked!
"So it's following the women as they go on that journey, the highs and the lows of their friendships, and The ultimate outcome of them actually creating the calendar."
The Wigan born star, who played Jodie Morton in the ITV soap, is part of a stellar cast also featuring Laurie Brett of EastEnders and Waterloo Road fame, Honeysuckle Weeks from Foyles War, singer and actress Maureen Nolan, Hollyoaks' Helen Pearson, Liz Carney best known for the The Full Monty and The Mousetrap, and Lyn Paul from the band The New Seekers.
Gazette reporter Aimee Seddon had an exclusive chat with Samantha to discuss all things Calendar Girls and Blackpool.