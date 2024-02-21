Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lowther Pavilion's Battle of the Bands, in partnership with The Gazette, is well underway with an influx of entries into what is becoming an exciting and fast growing competition to showcase local musical talent. But we want to hear from more local bands and solo artists who would like to take part for a chance to win career-changing prizes.

All you have to do is send a video to us featuring original music and must include 20 minutes of original music to play on the night, if selected.

All under 18s must have a parent sign a waiver for us to post the video if they get through.

Whether you’re looking to find a new hidden gem or want to support the local scene, music enthusiasts are invited to witness this amazing contest as bands go head to head.

Here's how to enter

This inaugural event on Good Friday promises to be a celebration of local talent, and will provide a platform for emerging artists to showcase their musical talents and connect with a much bigger audience.

Tim Lince, Lowther’s CEO and Artistic Director, said: “For us at the Lowther, we’re excited to reach out to the local music community to not only offer a space, but a meaningful opportunity to potentially perform for up to 800 people.

“With us being a fully-equipped theatre, we’ve got an impressive history of working with entertainers from Thin Lizzy to Fleetwood Mac and, more recently, music legends Rick Wakeman and Tommy Emmanuel.

"Music has very much part of what we do and we want to ensure that up-and-coming talent get the chance to perform and become part of our legacy as our success as an organisation grows.”