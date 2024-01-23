Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Coronation Street actress Samanatha Seager is playing the lead character Chris in the Calendar Girls at the Blackpool Opera House between January 23 and January 27.

The Wigan born star,who played Jodie Morton in the ITV soap, is part of a stellar cast also featuring Laurie Brett of EastEnders and Waterloo Road fame, Honeysuckle Weeks from Foyles War, singer and actress Maureen Nolan, Hollyoaks’ Helen Pearson, Liz Carney best known the The Full Monty and The Mousetrap, and Lyn Paul from the band The New Seekers.

Take a look below at our exclusive chat with Samanatha as we discuss all things Calendar Girls and Blackpool…

What is the show about?

Samanatha, 49, said: “Calendar Girls is a story which I'm sure many people are already familiar with, about a collection of women in Yorkshire WI who decided after one of their husbands dies of cancer, that they would raise money to buy a new sofa for the hospital where he passed away. After a bit of innovative thinking from the lady I play, the idea came up that instead of making a traditional WI calendar, they would do a calendar with a twist, which involves them all being naked! So it's following the women as they go on that journey, the highs and the lows of their friendships, and The ultimate outcome of them actually creating the calendar.”

Samantha Seager as Chris. Credit: Jack Merriman

Who does Samantha play?

Samantha plays Chris, a funny character who spends much of the play trying to make her best friend Annie feel better after the death of her husband

Describing Chris, Samantha said: “She's just the real life and soul of the party, always looking to make people feel good… but she's a bit clumsy and in her pursuit of making others feel good, sometimes she can hurt other people without realising it.

“She's also got her own family, who she’s trying to support. Her son is trying to be head boy and that plays a part in the story because at times, she feels a bit split, that maybe making this calendar will shed a bad light on her son. “

When asked if she relates to Chris, the mum of two said: “I’d like to think he [her son] doen’t think like that but I’m definitely what some would say was an extrovert.”

How is working with the other actresses?

Samanatha answered: “Amazing, I just feel so unbelievably lucky to be a part of this cast. Every single one of them is phenomenal and very lovely to work with.

“I'm loving working with Laurie who plays Annie- her gift as an actress is really wonderful- her character is grieving and she can really access that and go there, and that makes it very easy when we're doing our scenes, no acting’s required really because you just respond to her incredible rawness.

“We're forming quite a group of friends now, they’re all brilliant. Honeysuckle Weeks is a joy. Lin Paul is so charismatic and relaxed, her performance is just wonderful. Then we've got Maureen Nolan- she's just gorgeous! I remember being a fan of the Nolan's when I was a little girl so for me to be working with her as well- wow. We've also got Liz Hardy who is brilliant and Helen Pearson who is also wonderful - just a really lovely bunch of women.”

The Calendar Girls on the hospital's sofa. Credit: Jack Merriman

How are you feeling about heading to Blackpool for the week?

Samantha said: “I love it. I'm from Lancashire originally, so Blackpool was my go to little holiday spot for a while, and I'm looking forward to getting back there. I love Blackpool.

“We used to go to the illuminations every year and also Blackpool Pleasure Beach, I used to love going there.”

The actress, who performed in Blackpool as part of a national tour for the show ‘Naked Truth’ added: “I’m looking forward to performing in Blackpool again and I don't think I've performed in this particular venue that we're going to [the Blackpool Opera House] so I'm really excited about that.”

Why should the people of Blackpool buy tickets?

Samantha answered: “It's a really uplifting, feel good show. You might shed some tears, but you will come out with your spirits raised massively because it's just such an uplifting, inspiring and hopeful story. From my perspective, it’s especially brilliant because it’sabout women.”

Samantha last week appeared on the TV show Vera: how is performing on TV different to on stage?

The actress, who this year also appeared in Eastenders, answered: “It's really different. You don't get a chance to really build up the relationships when you're doing a TV show. Whereas this [Calendar Girls], you're working in a very different way and you're doing it over and over again so it really grows in its richness. TV work has a lot of richness and depth to it, but you really only get one or two chances to do it.

“Both [TV and stage], I really enjoy a lot but I'm especially loving this job. I haven't done any theatre for a couple of years so… the last few months have been a real breath of fresh air for me.”

Finally- would she do a naked calendar?

Samantha replied: “If it was properly naked, there’s no way I would do it but if it was like the Calendar Girls, one where we have strategically placed bits and bobs to hide our modesty, then yes!”