Boxer Tyson Fury has openly raved about how much he loves living in the Lancashire town of Morecambe.

The 35-year millionaire currently lives in an a five bed 1.7 million pound house overlooking Morecambe Bay with his wife Paris, 34, and their seven children, after upgrading from a £550,000 home also in the area four years ago.

However the Manchester born star has recently viewed a luxury mansion to rent on the Isle of Man, located in the Irish Sea, which is well known for being a tax haven for the super-rich, who can even cap thair annual tax bill at £200,000 on the island.

The Mirror over the weekend revealed that Tyson had chartered a helicopter to fly him to the mansion - which costs £10,000 a month to rent - just before Christmas, landing on the estate’s private helipad.

A source told the Mirror: “The owner, who has lived there for many years, is moving out and is advertising it to rent. It is one of the most impressive properties on the island.”

To qualify for residency on the Isle of Man, you must live there for at least six months of the year, so if Tyson is seriously considering the property, it means he will essenitally have to fully uproot sticks from his Lancashire home.

But thankfully for him, the move would not mean he has to say goodbye to Morecambe for good as the Isle of Man is just under four hours away by ferry from his hometown.

Morecambe based Tyson Fury viewed the picture Isle of Man mansion at the end of last year. Credit: Chrystals estate agents and Getty

What do we know about the house?

The house is located near the village of Ballabeg on the south of the island and features six double ensuite bedrooms, two self-contained two-bedroom flats, a “magnificent ballroom” that they say is "perfect for an exclusive HQ", a swimming pool, gym, tennis court, multiple garages and a helicopter pad.

The estate agent’s listing describes Billown Manor as: “One of the Isle of Man’s most exclusive period homes. Beautifully appointed, extremely private and set in a manicured parkland and lakeside setting.”

According to the listing, the new tenant must sign a two-year minimum contract and the property is “Ready for immediate rental occupation having a versatile layout suited to a private residence and/or corporate HQ.”

Billown Mansion is currently the home of British billionaire John Whittaker, the founder and chairman of the Peel Group, a Manchester based property and infrastructure business.

According to the Mirror, the 81-year-old is set to move into another Isle of Man mansion, the former home of Formula 1 champion Nigel Mansell, who lived on the island until 1995.

Although Tyson's viewing was in December, Billown Manor remains on the market, and you can view the property here.

Why is the Isle of Man a tax haven?

The Isle of Man is well known as an attractive home for many wealthy people as it has some generous breaks compared to the rest of the UK.

Namely, there is 0 per cent corporate income tax rate and a top rate personal income tax of 20 per cent. There are also no wealth taxes, capital gains taxes or estate taxes, whilst there is tax capping regime in which residents can agree to a five or 10-year deal to have their annual tax bill capped at £200,000.

The low tax economy is sure to be tempting for Tyson as the champion boxer is already believed to be worth £50million but could more than double his fortune this year with some key heavyweight bouts.

Has Tyson said anything before about moving to the Isle of Man?

This recent house viewing is not the first time Tyson has toyed with a move to the island, in fact he has been considering it for the past three years.

In 2022, before his Official After Party Tour visited the Isle of Man, he said: “Last year, I was looking at buying a property on the Isle of Man. I was thinking about moving there. So I’ll have a good scout around and see what I can see. It’s only a few hours from Morecambe on the ferry, isn’t it?”

So is Tyson definitely moving?