The Radford family from Morecambe in Lancashire are well known for their size- with mum and dad Sue and Noel having 22 children in total.

The family have been in the public eye since 2012 when they first starred in the 2012 Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting, and they have gone on to appear in three more- with their fourth series 22 Kids and Counting airing before Christmas.

But aside from being media personalities, Sue and Noel Radford do have 'normal' day to day jobs as the pair have owned the Morecambe-based Radford's Pie Company since 1999.

As the couple have also sworn they do not receive any benefits aside from Child Benefit, the business must be doing reasonably well to support 22 growing children and indeed, it appears that Radford's Pie Company has proven very lucrative.

Although we do not know the company's exact figures, various sources over the past few years have reported the business to have made sales of £9.2 million since its foundation.

Aside from their successful day to day jobs, the family also generate income through brand partnerships on social media (they have 527k Instagram followers), and of course through their involvement in TV shows, their Youtube channel (which has 369k subscribers), as well as their upcoming book sales.

All these revenue avenues combine to leave them with a reported net worth of £975,000 according to various sources.

The Radfords' personal wealth can also be summised partly from the fact their latest home, which they moved into at the end of last year, was on the market for £850,000.

The countryside home, which dates back to 1675 is located in Lancaster’s Slyne hills and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three reception rooms -all with log burners - as well as a one bedroom attached duplex barn conversion.

Before their move, they lived at a 10-bed home in Morecambe which used to be a carehome

Sue and Noel Radford with eighteen of their children.

Have the Radford's themselves referenced money?

In one episode of their show, Noel revealed he'd made £2.5 million from the pie shop since it first opened.

But when asked if they were rich during a Q&A on their YouTube channel in 2021, Sue said: "Absolutely not, we're definitely not secret millionaires.

"To me rich would be having the big mansion, the flash cars and quite a few hundred thousand in the bank, to me that would be rich but we are not that."

What is the latest with the Radford's?

The Radford family's debut book, The Radfords: Making Life Count, is set for release on February 29.

In an Instragram post published on January 10, the Radford Family account wrote: "It's been such a lovely experience, reflecting on our journey to becoming Britain's biggest family from first meeting to every pregnancy, birth and beyond. We love sharing our lives with you and we hope you'll enjoy the book and all our stories old and new."