Independent theatre show producer Steve Steinman says he is on a mission to single-handedly release the West End’s stranglehold on musical theatre.

Tickets for his brand-new production, the vampire-themed Eternal Love: The Musical, went on sale this week at the UK’s leading venues and despite no West End premiere, it’s set to be a monumental hit – with ticket sales across the regions exceeding all expectations.

Who is Steve Steinman?

Oldham-born Steve is a producer, director and performer who runs the production company 'Steve Steinman Productions'.

Steve says his speciality is to bring hit touring theatre shows to the masses, and over his 35 year career, he has amassed seven million ticket sales, two number one albums and six chart-topping singles.

He is perhaps best known for his Vampires Rock musical which premiered 20 years ago and, using the jukebox musical blueprint, went on to become a regional theatre phenomenon. Its sequel, Vampires Rock: Ghost Train, still fills theatres throughout the country to this day.

A brand-new vampire musical called 'Eternal Love: The Musical' is coming to the Blackpool Grand Theatre next year.

What is the new musical?

Eternal Love: The Musical is the latest chapter in their Vampires Rock trilogy, and features Steve once again in the lead role of the nefarious vampire Baron von Rockular.

Steve says the production marks the "pinnacle of a tough, 35-year music career for the self-made, proud-of-his-Northern-roots, tell-it-how-it-is, entrepreneur" and promises to take the Vampires Rock story to its next, successful chapter.

The idea for the new musical came about during the pandemic, with Steve explaining: “Lockdown forced Vampires Rock off of the road, providing me with the opportunity to record two hit albums of exceptionally strong original material, which forms the backbone of the new musical’s score.

“Couple to that a fan base that most rock stars would envy, earned from years of constant touring, and I am more than ready for the biggest gamble of my life.

“I would be so bold to say Eternal Love is the first musical to feature original rock compositions combined with an original storyline for 50 years – since The Rocky Horror Show.”

The storyline picks up where Vampires Rock Ghost Train ends and sees the reprisal of popular characters from the two Vampires Rock productions – including Baron von Rockular, The Vampire Queen and Bosley the Janitor.

Eternal Love will feature a cast of 20 talented performers, choreography by Zena Gushart (MJ the Musical, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, Footloose), live musicians, an original score featuring Amazon Rock Chart and iTunes Chart, chart toppers and scenery that would "make many a West End production blush".

Steve Steinman as Baron von Rockular

When is it coming to Lancashire?

The eagerly-awaited, full-blown pop rock musical Eternal Love opens its nationwide tour in January 2025, and is heading to Blackpool for three nights between Thursday, February 20 and Saturday, February 22 next year.

Why is Eternal Love skipping the West End and going straight to the regions?

Steve said: “The West End is a very expensive closed shop, where fortunes are made – and lost.

“This honest, hard-working lad from Oldham is happy to make his mark as a musical theatre producer by bringing an original pop rock spectacular to the masses.

“I honestly have absolutely no West End ambitions at all, in fact quite the opposite.

“I’ve specialised in bringing theatre shows that exude West End production values to people’s doorsteps for 20 years. I’d find expecting our fanbase to travel into London to see Eternal Love: The Musical a little arrogant.”

Why should you get tickets?

Steve said: “Theatregoers across the UK will be the first to experience the rarity of a brand-new, original pop rock musical.For very many musical theatre enthusiasts, it will truly be a first.

“Featuring West End production values, Eternal Love: The Musical will equally delight both true fans of musical theatre and music lovers who may not have never considered attending a musical before.”

