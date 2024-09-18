Britain’s Got Talent wants 'talkative' audience members to take part in its Blackpool auditions
The prime-time ITV show returns to Blackpool with a week of live auditions at the Winter Gardens from Tuesday, October 15 to Sunday, October 20.
Producers are now looking for local people to be filmed in the audience for the auditions, giving fans the opportunity to tell Ant & Dec and the judges what they really think about the acts on stage.
Will Alley, a member of the BGT production team, said: “We are looking for people local to Blackpool to be filmed in the audience for our auditions.
“If selected, you will have the opportunity to comment on the exciting acts on stage!
“We’re looking for talkative pairs. Parents, kids, couples, friends... anyone who is passionate about BGT and happy to be in front of the camera whilst watching the acts.”
If you’d like to find out more about this opportunity, you can contact [email protected] with your availability.
