Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Sep 2024
Britain’s Got Talent is coming to Blackpool next month and the show is looking for ‘chatty’ audience members for its auditions.

The prime-time ITV show returns to Blackpool with a week of live auditions at the Winter Gardens from Tuesday, October 15 to Sunday, October 20.

Producers are looking for local people to be filmed in the audience for the auditions, giving fans the opportunity to tell Ant & Dec and the judges what they really think about the acts on stage.

The Britain's Got Talent team - Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Declan Donnelly, Alesha Dixon and Ant McPartlin - taking a ride on a Blackpool heritage tram in 2022

Will Alley, a member of the BGT production team, said: “We are looking for people local to Blackpool to be filmed in the audience for our auditions.

“If selected, you will have the opportunity to comment on the exciting acts on stage!

“We’re looking for talkative pairs. Parents, kids, couples, friends... anyone who is passionate about BGT and happy to be in front of the camera whilst watching the acts.”

If you’d like to find out more about this opportunity, you can contact [email protected] with your availability.

