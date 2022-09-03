Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star of Channel 4’s Changing Rooms pulled the switch at the end of a 90-minute live concert in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom produced in association with MTV and featuring Blue, Tom Grennan, Nina Nesbitt, Fuse ODG and Mae Muller

Crowds who had gathered on the Promenade to watch the show via the giant screen were also treated to a burst of fireworks and a spectacular light show on The Blackpool Tower to mark the start of four months extended run of Illuminations – which will see the display run from September 2 to January 2, 2023.

Laurence had earlier told the show’s host Becca Dudley of his love and affection for the Illuminations and his pride at being invited to perform the Switch-On ceremony.

Blackpool illuminations switch on 2022 from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Pictured switching on the lights Laurence llewelyn Bowen. Photo Dave Nelson

Over the past few years, Laurence has collaborated with the Illuminations production team, designing a number of spectacular features and installations.

His appearance as Switch-On star this year coincides with the unveiling of a dazzling makeover for the Golden Mile in which Laurence has created a stretch of Art Deco-style features that will celebrate a golden age of 1930s glamour.

This year’s display also pays tribute to England’s triumphant Lionesses following their Euro 2022 win this summer.

Fireworks on top of the Blackpool Tower

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to add Laurence’s name to the list of celebrities who have turned on the Illuminations down the years. He is one of our greatest ambassadors.

“It was also great to be able to share the concert and Switch-On moment with residents and visitors who gathered on the Promenade and with a worldwide audience via the live stream. Nights like Switch-On are what make Blackpool such a special place.”

The concert and Switch-On moment were streamed to a global audience via VisitBlackpool and MTV channels. Last year, that attracted viewers from as far afield as Australia, Canada and the United States. It was also live-streamed on a specially-erected screen on the nearby Tower Festival Headland.