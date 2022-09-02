Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new illuminations have been proudly installed on the Prom to celebrate England's 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro final at Wembley in July.The lights feature some of England’s star players including cup final goalscorers Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone.

England created history by winning their first major women's tournament when substitute Kelly poked home the winner to send a record crowd of 87,192 into a frenzy with ten minutes of extra time remaining.

The players fell to the ground at full-time in tears of joy, in scenes which will be remembered and replayed for years to come on one of the greatest nights in English sport.

New illuminations have been installed in Blackpool to celebrate England's historic Euro 2022 win on July 31, 2022

The Lionesses will officially light up the Prom when TV celebrity and designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen pulls the famous switch at 9.15pm tonight (Friday, September 2).

For everything you need to know about the big switch-on – including who's performing and how you can watch the show – take a look at our full preview here.

The Lionesses will light up the Prom in Blackpool when the Illuminations are switched on at 9.15pm on Friday, September 2