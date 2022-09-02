Blackpool Illuminations pay tribute to England Lionesses after historic Euro 2022 win
England’s triumphant Lionesses have been honoured with their very own Blackpool illuminations following their Euro 2022 win this summer.
The new illuminations have been proudly installed on the Prom to celebrate England's 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro final at Wembley in July.The lights feature some of England’s star players including cup final goalscorers Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone.
England created history by winning their first major women's tournament when substitute Kelly poked home the winner to send a record crowd of 87,192 into a frenzy with ten minutes of extra time remaining.
The players fell to the ground at full-time in tears of joy, in scenes which will be remembered and replayed for years to come on one of the greatest nights in English sport.
The Lionesses will officially light up the Prom when TV celebrity and designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen pulls the famous switch at 9.15pm tonight (Friday, September 2).