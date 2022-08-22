Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about the event ...

When is it and what time does it start?

The illuminations will be switched on at 9.15pm on Friday, September 2, with several hours of entertainment leading up to the big switch-on.

It's nearly time for the Blackpool Illuminations switch on!

Where is the show and switch-on?

The show is being staged in association with MTV and will be filmed in front of a live audience in the famous Tower Ballroom. The performances and switch-on will be shown on a giant screen on the Promenade near the Tower Festival Headland.

How can I get in to watch the show in the Tower Ballroom?

Almost 2,000 tickets for the show were issued via a free ballot that attracted tens of thousands of applications.Unfortunately the ballot for tickets has now closed.

Teens enjoying last year's switch on event

How long will the illuminations be on?

They will be switched on on September 2 and run right through until January 2, 2023.

How long do the illuminations stretch?

The illuminations stretch for 10km. They begin at Squires Gate, and end at Red Bank Road.

How long does it take to drive or walk through the illuminations?

Driving time is totally dependent on the traffic with weekends much busier. If you choose to walk it will take you around an hour and a half at average walking pace. You could also take an illuminated tram!

Who’s performing the switch-on?

It was scheduled to be actor and comedian Johnny Vegas but he has pulled out due to unforseen circumstances. A poll on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page asking who you would like to see switch on the lights returned names including: Tyson Fury, Tommy Cannon, one of the England Lioness team, Joey Blower, Gary Barlow and Boris Johnson!

Which acts are performing on the night?

The concert will include performances by Blue, Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, Fuse ODG and Nina Nesbitt.

Does it cost anything to see the show and switch-on?

No, it is absolutely free. However if you would like to make a donation, you can find out how here.

When did Blackpool first start putting up illuminations?

How do I get to Blackpool?

By car, take Junction 32 off the M6, and the M55 will lead you all the way to the illuminations.

By train, Avanti West Coast run fast and direct services from London and Birmingham to Blackpool and also Glasgow & Edinburgh to Preston, where travellers can change onto Northern services to get to the resort. There are also direct services to Blackpool North with other train operators from Manchester International Airport, Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Victoria, Liverpool Lime Street and York.

By coach, National Express Coaches operate to and from the resort’s heart throughout the year. Call 0121 254 7272 for details.

Where can I park?

There are loads of car parks in Blackpool, click here for a map and details.

What’s been said?

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “As always, there has been an overwhelming demand for tickets for the annual Switch-On concert. Over the past two years, we have been able to give people who couldn’t get tickets the opportunity to watch the show and switch-on moment in their own homes via a live stream.

“This year, we are delighted to be able to announce that there will also be an opportunity for residents and visitors to join in the party atmosphere with that live stream being shown on the headland opposite The Blackpool Tower. Last year, thousands of people turned out on that headland just to see the lights come on. The screening of the show will give them the chance to be part of what is a uniquely special occasion.”

Who has switched on the lights in the past?