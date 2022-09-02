News you can trust since 1873
Images from the build up and the show itself

Blackpool Illuminations 2022: images from tonights switch-on and celebrity performances

Lots of lights, lots of music, lots of fun- these were the scenes at the Blackpool Illuminations switch on...

By Aimee Seddon
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:18 pm

Tonight (September 2), thousands gathered in Blackpool for the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022.

The highly anticipated show, staged in association with MTV, was filmed in front of a live audience in the famous Tower Ballroom.

The performances and switch-on were also shown on a giant screen on the Promenade near the Tower Festival Headland.

The main event- the light’s switch on- took place at 9:15 pm, with interior designer and TV star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen doing the honours.

Beginning at Squires Gate, and ending at Red Bank Road, the 10km long illuminations proved a visionary delight for car goers and strollers alike.

Leading up to the switch-on, attendees were also entertained by performances from Blue, Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, Fuse ODG and Nina Nesbitt.

Take a look at images from the iconic event below:

1. Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022

Friends queuing for the Tower Ballroom.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022

Spectators outside the Tower Ballroom

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022

Young spectators waiting for the show to start

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022

A group of friends waiting for the show to start

Photo: Daniel Martino

Blackpool IlluminationsBlackpool
