Blackpool Illuminations 2022: images from tonights switch-on and celebrity performances
Lots of lights, lots of music, lots of fun- these were the scenes at the Blackpool Illuminations switch on...
Tonight (September 2), thousands gathered in Blackpool for the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022.
The highly anticipated show, staged in association with MTV, was filmed in front of a live audience in the famous Tower Ballroom.
The performances and switch-on were also shown on a giant screen on the Promenade near the Tower Festival Headland.
The main event- the light’s switch on- took place at 9:15 pm, with interior designer and TV star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen doing the honours.
Beginning at Squires Gate, and ending at Red Bank Road, the 10km long illuminations proved a visionary delight for car goers and strollers alike.
Leading up to the switch-on, attendees were also entertained by performances from Blue, Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, Fuse ODG and Nina Nesbitt.
Take a look at images from the iconic event below: