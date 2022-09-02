News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022: performer Tom Grennan kicks off the night with a Brighton gaffe

Tonight (September 2), the annual Blackpool Illuminations switch-on is underway, but the blinding lights may already be causing confusion for one special guest...

By Aimee Seddon
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:23 pm

Opening the show with a bang was British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, who peformed a number of his chart-topping hits to the thousands of spectators.

But not everything that came out of Tom’s mouth caused delight with Blackpool audiences, as he was guilty of one major slip up!

Chatting with the crowd, the celebrity performer gleefully shouted “I love it Brighton!”

Tom Grennan pictured at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022.

    However he quicky realised his error, adding “Blackpool! I just said Brighton, I meant Blackpool, don’t worry about it.”

    Tom soon won the crowd over with more musical delights, and tales of his own childhood holidays spent in Blackpool.

    Tom particularly remembered an old man he would see playing with dominoes everytime he visited.

    Turning to the crowd before staring his next song, Tom said “Make some noise for that old man!”

    And Blackpool certainly did...

