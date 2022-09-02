Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022: performer Tom Grennan kicks off the night with a Brighton gaffe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening the show with a bang was British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, who peformed a number of his chart-topping hits to the thousands of spectators.

But not everything that came out of Tom’s mouth caused delight with Blackpool audiences, as he was guilty of one major slip up!

Chatting with the crowd, the celebrity performer gleefully shouted “I love it Brighton!”

Tom Grennan pictured at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022.

However he quicky realised his error, adding “Blackpool! I just said Brighton, I meant Blackpool, don’t worry about it.”

Tom soon won the crowd over with more musical delights, and tales of his own childhood holidays spent in Blackpool.

Tom particularly remembered an old man he would see playing with dominoes everytime he visited.

Turning to the crowd before staring his next song, Tom said “Make some noise for that old man!”