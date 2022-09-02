News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Illuminations Switch-on 2022: watch the event LIVE here

Tonight (September 2), the iconic Blackpool Illuminations switch-on returns for 2022.

By Aimee Seddon
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 7:20 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 7:39 pm
Watch the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022 wherever you are tonight.
The event is being filmed in front of a live audience in the famous Tower Ballroom, but is also being shown on a giant screen on the Promenade.

The 2000 attendees at the event all got their tickets via a free ballot that attracted tens of thousands of applications.

But for those of you who were not lucky enough to secure a ticket, do not worry, as you can enjoy all the entertainment from your own home!

    A live stream of the event, staged by Visit Blackpool and MTV, is being broadcast from 7:30 pm tonight on Youtube.

    You can click here to watch it, or see it attached below.

    The lights switch-on is due to take place at 9:15 pm with special guest, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

    But before then, you can enjoy performances from Blue, Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, Fuse ODG and Nina Nesbitt.

