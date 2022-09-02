Blackpool Illuminations Switch-on 2022: watch the event LIVE here

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on 2022 wherever you are tonight.

The event is being filmed in front of a live audience in the famous Tower Ballroom, but is also being shown on a giant screen on the Promenade.

The 2000 attendees at the event all got their tickets via a free ballot that attracted tens of thousands of applications.

But for those of you who were not lucky enough to secure a ticket, do not worry, as you can enjoy all the entertainment from your own home!

A live stream of the event, staged by Visit Blackpool and MTV, is being broadcast from 7:30 pm tonight on Youtube.

You can click here to watch it, or see it attached below.

The lights switch-on is due to take place at 9:15 pm with special guest, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.