Blackpool Illuminations Switch-on 2022: watch the event LIVE here
Tonight (September 2), the iconic Blackpool Illuminations switch-on returns for 2022.
The event is being filmed in front of a live audience in the famous Tower Ballroom, but is also being shown on a giant screen on the Promenade.
The 2000 attendees at the event all got their tickets via a free ballot that attracted tens of thousands of applications.
But for those of you who were not lucky enough to secure a ticket, do not worry, as you can enjoy all the entertainment from your own home!
A live stream of the event, staged by Visit Blackpool and MTV, is being broadcast from 7:30 pm tonight on Youtube.
You can click here to watch it, or see it attached below.
The lights switch-on is due to take place at 9:15 pm with special guest, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.
But before then, you can enjoy performances from Blue, Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, Fuse ODG and Nina Nesbitt.