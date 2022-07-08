Lytham Festival 2022: In pictures, Elbow, Richard Hawley and Badly Drawn Boy take to the festival stage

Guy Garvey and Elbow headlined the Lytham Festival 2022 on Thursday as the summer event continues.

By Jane Clare
Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:58 pm

Also on stage were Richard Hawley and Badly Drawn Boy.

The festival continues until Sunday, with Paul Weller on stage, but before then Tears for Fears and The Strokes are also heading to the event.

Check out this picture gallery of Elbow, Richard Hawley and Badly Drawn Boy.

For more information on Lytham Festival go to www.lythamfestival.com

Lytham Festival 2022: Simply Red, Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace

Smiles all round as the the second week of Lytham Festival began

Photo: Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival 2022: Simply Red, Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace

Getting ready for the show

Photo: Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival 2022: Simply Red, Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace

A smile from Lisa Stansfield

Photo: Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival 2022: Simply Red

Mick Hucknall and Simply Red wows the crowds as the second week of Lytham Festival 2022 began

Photo: Lytham Festival

