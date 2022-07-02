Lytham Festival 2022: These were the scenes as Duran Duran wowed sell out crowd

The music icons – along with support acts Goldfrap and Walt Disco – wowed 20,000 fans with a show stopping performance on Lytham Green, where the festival is being held in its biggest format yet.

Despite the wet weather, fans got into the festival spirit and were treated to a greatest hits set including The Wild Boys, Invisible, All of You, A View to a Kill, Notorious and – fittingly – Hold Back The Rain.

Take a look at our special picture gallery that captured the electric atmosphere of a memorable night on Lytham Green.

The Festival is running for a total of 10 nights – until Sunday, July 10 – with Nile Rodgers and Chic headlining tonight.

For the full line-up, click here.

1. Photo Neil Cross; Lytham Festival - Duran Duran fans Photo Neil Cross; Lytham Festival - Duran Duran fans Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. Photo Neil Cross; Lytham Festival - Duran Duran Photo Neil Cross; Lytham Festival - Duran Duran Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3. Photo Neil Cross; Lytham Festival - Duran Duran fans Photo Neil Cross; Lytham Festival - Duran Duran fans Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4. Photo Neil Cross; Lytham Festival - Duran Duran fans Photo Neil Cross; Lytham Festival - Duran Duran fans Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales