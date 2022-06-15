What's on at Lytham Festival? The full line-up from Lewis Capaldi to Snow Patrol

1. Tuesday, June 28

Veteran entertainer Diana Ross, who rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes in the 1960s, will be the first act to perform at this year's festival, which opens on Lytham Green on the night of June 28. Also performing will be folk rock singer Jack Savoretti and musical actress Cassidy Janson, who starred as Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked.

Photo: Dave Burke/Cambridge Club Festiv