What's on at Lytham Festival? The full line-up from Lewis Capaldi to Snow Patrol

Over the years, Lytham Festival has grown from a one-night-only community concert to a spectacular live music event which attracts more than 70,000 people each summer.
Here is the full line-up for 2022 – and how you can buy tickets before the big event.
1. Tuesday, June 28
Veteran entertainer Diana Ross, who rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes in the 1960s, will be the first act to perform at this year's festival, which opens on Lytham Green on the night of June 28. Also performing will be folk rock singer Jack Savoretti and musical actress Cassidy Janson, who starred as Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked.
Photo: Dave Burke/Cambridge Club Festiv
2. Wednesday, June 29
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, who topped the UK charts for seven consecutive weeks with his famous single 'Someone You Loved' in 2019, headlines on June 29. Joining him will be Canadian singer JP Saxe and Scottish Music Award Breakthrough 2020 winner Luke La Volpe.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
3. Thursday, June 20
Leading the acts on June 30 is Snow Patrol, whose most famous hits include Run, You're All I have, and Chasing Cars, which was named the most-played song of the decade in the UK in 2009. Also performing is rock band Kodaline (previously 21 Demands) and Jade Bird.
Photo: Cuffe and Taylor
4. Friday, July 1
Duran Duran provides the opening entertainment for the weekend. Also performing will be electronic duo Goldfrapp, Walt Disco, and DJ Katie Owen.
Photo: Kevin Winter