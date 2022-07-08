Elbow ensure 'One Day Like This' in Lytham was memorable

Just some of Guy Garvey's incessant punslinging during their 90-minute set at the Lytham Festival.

But the Elbow frontman proved he has no need to look for alternate career just yet as he delivered another magnificent set of pitch-perfect material that was lapped up by the bumper audience.

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey at Lytham

The festival circuit darlings - in their 25th year as a band - were on it right from the off back in their native north west.

Bury-born Garvey even found time for some current affairs commentary - "I'm not going to say I'm not pleased with today's news (from Downing Street)"...which drew a huge cheer from the crowd.

Followed by: "We just need a bit more kindness in this country," which surely everyone of every conceivable persuasion can get behind.

There were no prizes for guessing what track Elbow finished their encore with, but the iconic 'One Day Like This' resonated every bit as much as at Glastonbury last week and the Jubilee Concert last month.

Indeed, from the moment Badly Drawn Boy, another returning Lancastrian, kicked off proceedings with the mega melodic 'Something To Talk About' - from the Hugh Grant movie vehicle 'About A Boy' - the natives were treated to almost four hours of anthems right out of the top drawer.

With Richard Hawley – ex-Longpigs and, for a short time, Pulp – also in fine form in between, it was arguably the strongest line-up of the entire festival.

And the weather responded in kind by staying warm and fair throughout.