'Wild Boys' Duran Duran rain supreme at the Lytham Festival

After Katie Owen, Walt Disco and Goldfrapp had done their best to warm up the crowd, the original 'New Wave' band smashed it in appropriate settings on the Fylde coast with a set positively drowning in quality and charisma.

"Let's turn the heat up," bellowed frontman Simon Le Bon as he took to the stage in an electric green jacket, and from start to finish the Birmingham icons delivered an absolutely peaky blinder.

The 63-year-old – yep, whatever he’s doing to defy the ageing process, we’d all like some – had the crowd ‘Hungry Like A Wolf’ throughout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Le Bon and bass guitarist John Taylor wow the Lytham crowd

In fact, the only time he let himself down was at the end of a spine-tingling rendition of ‘Notorious’ when he paused to chat with the crowd.

"This is our first time in Blackpool" he began, before being taken aback by a chorus of pantomime jeers.

"Sorry...Lytham...Lytham St Annes, of course," he continued...half motioning to his left as if to say 'Come on guys, the Tower's only there'…

It was all good natured, of course, and with a tide of blockbusters as regular as the Irish Sea in the background, there was no danger the set would ‘Come Undone’.

There was a touching moment when Le Bon spoke from the heart to dedicate 'Ordinary World' to the people of Ukraine.

And as the heavens threatened to fully open, 'Hold Back The Rain' was perfectly timed, with Mother Nature showing she's also a superfan as the feared downpour quickly abated.

From the opening 'Wild Boys' to the closing 'Rio', it was quite simply pop perfection, enjoyed by a raucous crowd of all ages.

Indeed, as tens of thousands sang in unison, Duran Duran - just like the lyrics in their first song - proved they will 'never lose it'...and will 'always shiiiiine."

The Lytham Festival continues until July 10, with Nile Rodgers and Chic the next headliner on Saturday evening, and the likes of Elbow, Paul Weller and Tears for Fears to come next week.