Also in the line-up, as the 10-day festival continued its summer 2022 run, were Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace.

Take a look at our special picture gallery that captured the atmosphere of the memorable night.

The 10-day festival runs until Sunday, July 10, when Paul Weller will draw the musical celebration to a close.

Lytham Festival 2022: Simply Red Mick Hucknall and Simply Red wows the crowds as the second week of Lytham Festival 2022 began

Lytham Festival 2022: Simply Red, Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace Smiles all round as the the second week of Lytham Festival began

Lytham Festival 2022: Simply Red, Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace Cool in blue

Lytham Festival 2022: Simply Red, Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace Mick Hucknall