Lytham Festival - Pure quality from Simply Red

Indeed the video for Simply Red’s biggest hit (and only UK number one) Fairground was filmed just down the road at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, so the Fylde coast has already played its part in the band’s history.

Solo artist Lisa Stansfield warmed the crowd up with her set including her chart-topping single All Around the World.

She still has a great soulful voice and deserves to be a headliner in her own right.

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red performing at Lytham Festival (picture provided by Lytham Festival)

The Rochdale singer was just the right fit for Simply Red, whose opening numbers included She’s Got It Bad from the 1991 Stars album which had worldwide acclaim and produced five singles.

Hits Flame, Your Mirror and iconic ballad Holding Back the Years followed in quick succession, but it was the band’s signature tune Stars which received the loudest reception from the audience.

The powerful sound from the excellent band filled the Green and Hucknall’s voice has not faded over three decades of performing.

Simply Red’s music was the soundtrack to many lives from the nineties onward, and while the concert ebbed and flowed between soul, dance and pop, nearly every song got a rapturous reception.

Simply Red performing at Lytham Festival (picture provided by Lytham Festival)

As darkness fell, Something Got Me Started had everyone moving while feel good chart topper Fairground is the song you can’t get out of your head for the next week.