Lytham Festival 2022: 18 pictures as thousands rock to The Strokes, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg and The Lounge Society

Frontman Julian Casablancas and his bandmates treated the 18,500-strong crowd to a 90 minute set of anthems from Automatic Stop to Someday.

Special guests Fontaines DC sent the crowd wild following support spots from Isle of Wight indie rock band Wet Leg and punk outfit The Lounge Society.

Take a look at our picture gallery below.

Lytham Festival continues tonight with Tears For Fears tonight and British music icon Paul Weller headlining the final night on Sunday.

In case you missed them – Simply Red and Elbow crowd pictures from earlier this week.

Plus, check out the spectacular scenes from the opening night with Diana Ross.

1. Lytham Festival 2022: The Strokes, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg and The Lounge Society A thrilling night for fans as The Strokes, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg and The Lounge Society take to the stage at Lytham Festival

2. Lytham Festival 2022: The Strokes, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg and The Lounge Society Fans react as The Strokes perform at Lytham Festival on July 8

3. Lytham Festival 2022: The Strokes, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg and The Lounge Society The Strokes headlined one of only two UK shows this summer at Lytham Festival

4. Lytham Festival 2022: The Strokes, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg and The Lounge Society Frontman Julian Casablancas from The Strokes