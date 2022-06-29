Lytham Festival 2022: 15 pictures from spectacular opening night with Diana Ross

Soul singer Diana Ross brought Motown glamour to Lytham Festival as she headlined the opening night of the 10-day musical extravaganza.

By Julia Bennett
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 9:37 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:13 am

The music icon wowed the crowd with a show stopping performance on Lytham Green, where the festival is being held in its biggest format yet.

Singer Jack Savoretti took to the stage earlier in the evening as fans got into the festival spirit.

Take a look at our special picture gallery of the opening night.

The Festival is running for a total of 10 nights – until Sunday, July 10 – with Lewis Capaldi headlining tonight.

For the full line-up, click here

1. Lytham Festival 2022: Day One with Diana Ross

Festival revellers get a good spot to see Diana Ross perform at Lytham Festival

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Lytham Festival 2022: Day One with Diana Ross

Diana Ross performs at Lytham Festival

Photo: .

3. Lytham Festival 2022: Day One with Diana Ross

The crowd was in high spirits despite the showers

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Lytham Festival 2022: Day One with Diana Ross

Festival-goers were delighted to see the event return after three years on Tuesday, June 28

Photo: Daniel Martino

