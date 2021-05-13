Blackpool Pleasure Beach give sneak peek of water ride Valhalla's 2022 reimagining

Although not expected to make its debut until 2022, with plans for the project delayed last year due to the pandemic, fans are now speculating about a much bigger revamp than was first anticipated to the Viking inspired adventure.

Designers are remaining tight-lipped on what riders can expect from one of the world’s longest water rides, which opened in 2000.

But a 43-second behind the scenes clip posted to social media gave a glimpse of stripped back sets and large scaffolding around the ride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the park, which is celebrating its125th season this year, said there are no further updates on the changes "for the time being".

The video attracted a positive reaction from fans online, with many excited to see one of the park's top attractions back in action.

Steven Mark posted: “Can’t wait to see what changes are made. One of my favourite rides ever.”

Pleasure Beach boss Amanda Thompson assured thrill seekers on the ride’s closure in 2019 that "Valhalla is here to stay" but has long spoken of the need to make it more sustainable and energy efficient, given its costly operation and high maintenance.

Brave the Adventure - Pleasure Beach boss Amanda Thompson has assured fans the popular attraction will be back next season.

Many of its special effects and props, which include wind, ice, and fire, have been replaced or removed in its 20-year history.

Rumoured new features include fog and high-tech effects

Valhalla - a six minute long water adventure - closed in 2019 and is set to reopen in 2022 after a 're imagining.'

Bosses remain tight-lipped for now as to what is in store.