James Cahill returns to World Snooker's Q School later this month Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

James Cahill is back at World Snooker’s Q School later this month as he bids to regain a two-year tour card.

The 29-year-old from Marton starts in the second round as the first of two events begins at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena on May 21.

The four semi-finalists in each of those two competitions will earn a place on the main tour for the next two seasons.

Cahill will play either David Brown or Logan Hall on May 23 (10am), knowing he has to win five matches in order to claim a tour card.

Last year saw Cahill beaten by Simon Blackwell in round two of his first attempt at progressing through Q School.

He fell just short in the second qualifying event, where he was beaten at the penultimate stage by Polish youngster Antoni Kowalski.

Having trailed 3-0 in their best-of-seven match, Cahill won the next three to level before eventually losing the deciding frame on the final black.

As a result, Cahill’s 2024-25 season has seen him operating away from the main stage.

His best performance in seven Q Tour Europe tournaments was reaching the last 16 during event four in Manchester last November.

That saw him beaten by Ryan Davies, who was the eventual runner-up to current World Championship semi-finalist Zhao Xintong.

He also exited in the last 64 of the 2025 WSF Championship, losing to Rory McLeod after winning all four of his group games.

Two English Amateur Tour events also brought two quarter-final defeats, beaten by Davies and Barry Pinches.