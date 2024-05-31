Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Cahill suffered disappointment in his bid for a World Snooker tour card after losing in the last 16 at Q School.

The 28-year-old from Marton fell at the penultimate hurdle in qualifying when beaten 4-3 by Poland’s Antoni Kowalski on Friday night.

Having lost the first frame at Leicester’s Morningside Arena, Cahill found himself firmly up against it as breaks of 73 and 91 gave Kowalski a 3-0 lead.

A break of 95 got Cahill off the mark before he won a fifth frame in which both players traded half-centuries.

James Cahill's Q School campaign ended with defeat on Friday night Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

With momentum on Cahill’s side, he then claimed the sixth to set up a decider which Kowalski won on the final black.

He now meets Simon Blackwell in Saturday morning’s quarter-final, with the winner earning a two-year tour card.

Two rounds of matches were played on Friday as the last 32 players were whittled down to eight.

Cahill’s first game saw him defeat Connor Benzey 4-1 when they met in the morning session.

A clinical performance from Cahill saw him post three half-century breaks, as well as a century, in easing past Benzey.

It was Cahill who drew first blood, a break of 52 helping him to take the opening frame.

Benzey immediately responded, winning the second to level, only for Cahill to reclaim the lead with a break of 101.

That 2-1 lead quickly became 3-1 as a break of 58 left Cahill one frame from victory.