James Cahill reached the last 32 of World Snooker’s second Q School qualifier following a 4-0 victory against Hayden Staniland.

The pair met in round three of the second qualifying event at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Thursday morning.

Having won the first two frames, Cahill then moved one from victory with a break of 89 in the third.

The 28-year-old from Marton then improved on that in frame four, securing his place in the next round with a break of 108.

James Cahill won at Q School in Leicester on Thursday morning Picture: Nigel Roddie/PA

Cahill’s bid to regain a two-year tour card will continue on Friday, when he meets Connor Benzey in round four (10am).

Benzey, a 22-year-old from Eastleigh, defeated German player Manuel Ederer, 4-2, after they had shared the first four frames.

Whoever wins between Cahill and Benzey faces a quick turnaround as they play again on Friday evening.