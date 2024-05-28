James Cahill overcomes first Q School hurdle

By Gavin Browne
Published 28th May 2024, 14:12 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 14:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
James Cahill has come through his opening match at World Snooker’s latest Q School competition as he defeated Welsh teenager Riley Powell.

The 28-year-old from Marton won 4-2 against the 15-year-old in their second round meeting at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Tuesday morning.

Having lost at the same stage against Simon Blackwell in qualifying a week ago, victory sees Cahill into the next round as he bids to regain a two-year tour card.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Next up is a match against Hayden Staniland in round three after he defeated Mark Vincent, also on Tuesday morning.

James Cahill came through his first Q School qualifier in Leicester on Tuesday morning Picture: George Wood/Getty ImagesJames Cahill came through his first Q School qualifier in Leicester on Tuesday morning Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
James Cahill came through his first Q School qualifier in Leicester on Tuesday morning Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Read More
James Cahill whitewashed in Cazoo World Snooker Championship qualifying

The 23-year-old took his spot in round three after breezing to a 4-0 victory over Vincent.

After winning a close first frame, the following three were much more one-sided; highlighted by a break of 135 in the second.

Cahill and Staniland will meet on Thursday (10am), with the winner of that needing victories in three more matches to take their place on tour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four tour cards are up for grabs in this week’s tournament, which concludes on Saturday, June 1.

Last week’s first qualifier saw the first four handed out, as Allan Taylor and Wang Yuchen both regained their places on the circuit.

They were joined by Hayden Pinhey, who secured professional status for the first time, and Artemijs Zizins, who becomes Latvia’s first pro player.

Related topics:Leicester