James Cahill has come through his opening match at World Snooker’s latest Q School competition as he defeated Welsh teenager Riley Powell.

The 28-year-old from Marton won 4-2 against the 15-year-old in their second round meeting at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Tuesday morning.

Having lost at the same stage against Simon Blackwell in qualifying a week ago, victory sees Cahill into the next round as he bids to regain a two-year tour card.

Next up is a match against Hayden Staniland in round three after he defeated Mark Vincent, also on Tuesday morning.

James Cahill came through his first Q School qualifier in Leicester on Tuesday morning Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

The 23-year-old took his spot in round three after breezing to a 4-0 victory over Vincent.

After winning a close first frame, the following three were much more one-sided; highlighted by a break of 135 in the second.

Cahill and Staniland will meet on Thursday (10am), with the winner of that needing victories in three more matches to take their place on tour.

Four tour cards are up for grabs in this week’s tournament, which concludes on Saturday, June 1.

Last week’s first qualifier saw the first four handed out, as Allan Taylor and Wang Yuchen both regained their places on the circuit.