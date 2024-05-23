Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Cahill suffered defeat in his first attempt at regaining a World Snooker tour card.

The 28-year-old from Marton was beaten 4-2 by Simon Blackwell in their second round Q School match at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Wednesday.

Having lost the opening frame, Cahill got on level terms with a break of 71 before losing the third.

A break of 104 saw Cahill level again at 2-2, only for Blackwell to take the next two frames and set up a match with Wayne Townsend on Friday.

James Cahill lost to Simon Blackwell at World Snooker's Q School in Leicester Picture: Nigel Roddie/PA

The four semi-finalists will receive two-year tour cards before the second Q School tournament, from May 27-June 1, sees another four handed out.

Cahill will again start in the second round and is scheduled to play again on Tuesday, May 28.

That sees him take on the winner of the match between Riley Powell and Michal Kotiuk (10am).