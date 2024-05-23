Q School defeat for James Cahill
The 28-year-old from Marton was beaten 4-2 by Simon Blackwell in their second round Q School match at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on Wednesday.
Having lost the opening frame, Cahill got on level terms with a break of 71 before losing the third.
A break of 104 saw Cahill level again at 2-2, only for Blackwell to take the next two frames and set up a match with Wayne Townsend on Friday.
The four semi-finalists will receive two-year tour cards before the second Q School tournament, from May 27-June 1, sees another four handed out.
Cahill will again start in the second round and is scheduled to play again on Tuesday, May 28.
That sees him take on the winner of the match between Riley Powell and Michal Kotiuk (10am).
In all, Cahill needs to win five matches next week in order to regain the tour card he claimed in 2022.