James Cahill lost at Q School 2 on Saturday Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

James Cahill’s aim of a return to world snooker’s professional tour was dashed by defeat in the second Q School competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old from Marton was beaten 4-3 in the last 32 by Kayden Brierley at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena on Saturday morning.

A break of 77 gave Cahill the opener before runs of 74 and 73 helped Brierley to win the next three frames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cahill responded with breaks of 103 and 68 to set up a decider, which saw Brierley seal his spot in the last 16.

Cahill’s campaign had started last Wednesday with a 4-1 defeat of Spaniard Juan Pedro Duran.

Having lost the first frame, Cahill won the next four to seal victory with a top break of 51 in the fourth.

That put him into round three, where he beat Peter Devlin 4-3 on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening two frames were shared before a break of 81 saw Cahill take the third, followed by victory in the fourth.

However, Devlin responded by taking frame five before winning a close sixth in taking it to a winner-takes-all decider.

That saw Cahill hold his nerve in sealing his progression into round four, where his involvement eventually came to a conclusion in the first of Saturday’s double-header.

Cahill had dropped off the main tour at the end of the 2023/24 season, having been whitewashed 10-0 by Zhou Yuelong in World Championship qualifying.

He had lost in the last 64 of Q School 1 last month, when he was beaten by eventual tour card winner Alexander Ursenbacher.