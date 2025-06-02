James Cahill exits Q School 2 in the last 32

By Gavin Browne
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 10:09 BST
James Cahill lost at Q School 2 on Saturday Photo: George Wood/Getty ImagesJames Cahill lost at Q School 2 on Saturday Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
James Cahill lost at Q School 2 on Saturday Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
James Cahill’s aim of a return to world snooker’s professional tour was dashed by defeat in the second Q School competition.

The 29-year-old from Marton was beaten 4-3 in the last 32 by Kayden Brierley at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena on Saturday morning.

A break of 77 gave Cahill the opener before runs of 74 and 73 helped Brierley to win the next three frames.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cahill responded with breaks of 103 and 68 to set up a decider, which saw Brierley seal his spot in the last 16.

Read More
James Cahill joins players seeking a World Snooker tour card

Cahill’s campaign had started last Wednesday with a 4-1 defeat of Spaniard Juan Pedro Duran.

Having lost the first frame, Cahill won the next four to seal victory with a top break of 51 in the fourth.

That put him into round three, where he beat Peter Devlin 4-3 on Friday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The opening two frames were shared before a break of 81 saw Cahill take the third, followed by victory in the fourth.

However, Devlin responded by taking frame five before winning a close sixth in taking it to a winner-takes-all decider.

That saw Cahill hold his nerve in sealing his progression into round four, where his involvement eventually came to a conclusion in the first of Saturday’s double-header.

Cahill had dropped off the main tour at the end of the 2023/24 season, having been whitewashed 10-0 by Zhou Yuelong in World Championship qualifying.

He had lost in the last 64 of Q School 1 last month, when he was beaten by eventual tour card winner Alexander Ursenbacher.

Related topics:Alexander UrsenbacherLeicester
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice