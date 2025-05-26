James Cahill set for a second Q School tilt after weekend defeat
The 29-year-old from Marton was beaten 4-2 by Swiss player Alexander Ursenbacher in round three at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena on Saturday.
Ursenbacher, a former English Open semi-finalist, won a close opening frame before doubling his lead.
A break of 70 put him one frame away from victory before Cahill responded.
He put together breaks of 87 and 54 to trail 3-2, only for Ursenbacher’s 66 to give him victory in frame six and a place in the next round.
Cahill’s campaign had started on Friday with a 4-1 victory over David Brown.
He opened with a break of 65 on his way to a 2-0 lead before Brown halved Cahill’s advantage.
However, subsequent breaks of 76 and 50 were enough to seal Cahill’s progression.
The second and final Q School gets underway in Leicester on Tuesday, with Cahill due to play on Wednesday afternoon; again entering at the second-round stage.
The four semi-finalists in each of the two Q Schools will earn a place on the main tour for the next two seasons, meaning Cahill will have to win five games in order to collect a tour card.
Last year saw Cahill beaten by Simon Blackwell in round two of his first attempt at progressing through Q School.
He fell just short in the second qualifying event, where he was beaten by Polish youngster Antoni Kowalski in a final frame decider at the penultimate stage.