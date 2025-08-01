Mitch Bolus is due to return for St Annes on Saturday Photo: Daniel Martino

Nathan Bolus thinks back-to-back defeats will help to focus the mind as St Annes seek a return to winning ways.

It’s first against third at Vernon Road on Saturday, when NPCL division two leaders St Annes welcome a Carlisle team with four wins in their last five.

Those victories have seen them close to within four points of second-placed Euxton, who are only 10 behind St Annes with eight games remaining.

Bolus’ players had enjoyed a perfect start to the league season, winning their first eight matches in bidding for a return to the top flight next year.

Bolus told the Gazette: “Saturday is a crucial game and to get a win would put us firmly back on track.

“The last two weeks have been disappointing but we’re all pretty focused and remaining confident in what we can do moving forward.

“Maybe it hasn’t been the worst thing in the world because it’s given us a harsh reminder that anyone can beat anyone, so we’ve now got to knuckle down and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Lukman Vahaluwala and Mitch Bolus are set to return tomorrow after missing last weekend.

The captain felt their absences, along with Rory Urquhart’s ‘no overs game’ – as part of his Lancashire commitments – proved pivotal at TC.

“We were without our three strike bowlers,” he added.

“With that in mind, it was always going to be a struggle as 187 wasn’t going to be enough.

“Tom (Bradley) and Nathan (Armstrong) played good innings and gave us half a chance but, on a small ground, we were always behind the eight ball.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Blackpool v Garstang, Kendal v Fleetwood.

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12.30pm): Barrow v Great Eccleston, Penwortham v Thornton Cleveleys, St Annes v Carlisle.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Burneside v Kirkham and Wesham, Preston v Fylde.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Orrell Red Triangle.