Fleetwood's Harry McAleer hit 74 against Longridge Photo: Daniel Martino

Fleetwood CC recorded their first league victory of the season with Saturday’s thumping 106-run success at Longridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has taken half a season and Fleetwood remain bottom, though the defending champions are up and running in Northern Premier Cricket League Division One.

In a match reduced to 30 overs a side, Fleetwood posted 227-4 and then dismissed their hosts for 121 with more than 10 overs remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Rippon made an unbeaten 88 and put on 106 for Fleetwood’s third wicket with Harry McAleer (74).

Wicketkeeper McAleer had previously put on 60 with Jeremy Davies (28) after Fleetwood lost their first wicket without scoring.

Captain Zac Christie then top-scored for Longridge, with 39 from 25 balls, and put on 54 for the second wicket with opener Taariq Chiecktey (26).

The loss of wicketkeeper Taariq sparked a collapse from 67-1 to 93-7 as Matt Siddall took 5-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool are 13 points above the drop zone after a 41-run loss to Settle at Stanley Park.

Settle batted first and posted 267-7 with Gautam Waghela hitting nine fours and three sixes in 102 not out from only 94 balls.

William Davidson (43) and Zane Nirodi (40) added support, though Blackpool’s Jamie Thomson finished with 5-55.

In reply, Blackpool completed their overs on 226-9 after being 135-2 at one stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Needham (62) and Josh Boyne (52) had put on 108 for the third wicket before Ben Howarth hit a late 31 not out.

Division two saw St Annes’ perfect record come to an end following their one-run loss against Great Eccleston.

Rory Urquhart took 4-33 in Great Ecc’s 234-8 at Vernon Road before St Annes were all out for 233.

Promod Maduwantha made 73 and Nathan Armstrong 50 as St Annes needed four from the last over for another victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maduwantha fell with three deliveries left before Urquhart (29) was run out off the final ball.

Thornton Cleveleys are up to sixth after a six-wicket success at Carnforth.

Again rain intervened as the hosts posted 145-5 from 32.4 overs before TC reached a revised target of 109 from 22 with two overs to spare.

Carnforth had been given a solid start by Ryan Nelson (44), though Josh Sackfield took 3-38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Borrell (48) steered TC towards victory, putting on 65 for the second wicket with Sam Curwen (26).

Only four were required when wicketkeeper Curwen was the last out with victory sealed at 109-4.

Fylde were three-wicket winners at Kirkham and Wesham in their Palace Shield Premier Division meeting.

K&W batted first and recovered from 65-5 to 140 all out, Jack Mansfield (40) top-scoring as Finley Tupman claimed 4-33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Fylde breezed to victory by posting 144-3 in 34 overs with opener Will Smith 61 not out.

Lytham CC were five-wicket winners against a Spring View team who had started the day top of the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division.

Having asked their visitors to bat first, Lytham saw Spring View collapse from 100-3 to 157 all out.

Sabbir Patel led the way, finishing with 6-46 from 12.1 overs as seven Spring View batters scored eight or fewer.

Lytham’s reply saw them post 160-5, collecting a fourth win of the season as Myles Child (63) shared stands of 50 and 72 with Guy Roberts (33) and Stewart Davidson (35) respectively.