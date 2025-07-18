Lancashire Thunder's Mahika Gaur produced a T20 career-best of 3-15 against Somerset at Blackpool CC Photo: George Franks/Lancashire Cricket

Alana King hit the last ball for six as Lancashire Thunder and Somerset Women signed off their Vitality Blast campaigns with a thrilling tie at Blackpool CC on Friday.

The match at Stanley Park had been reduced to 17 overs a side, having started an hour late after some Thunder players became caught up in severe traffic congestion.

Thunder captain Ellie Threlkeld opted to bowl first and the opening over proved eventful with Bex Odgers hitting Tara Norris for six over square leg, being dropped off the next ball and then caught by Darcey Carter three deliveries later.

Mahika Gaur then struck twice in three balls immediately after the powerplay ended, bowling Niamh Holland (8) and seeing Fran Wilson (0) caught spectacularly by Eve Jones.

Somerset were in early difficulties when Ruby Davis (12) chipped King to a diving Ailsa Lister before their situation worsened.

Amanda-Jade Wellington, having driven her first ball for four, tamely chipped the next one from Gaur to Grace Potts to leave Somerset 43-5 after eight overs.

Sophie Luff and Alex Griffiths stemmed the clatter of wickets with a vital 56-run partnership, although Griffiths was fortunate to escape when dropped on four off Carter.

Luff was the chief instigator, bringing up the 50 partnership from 39 balls before she was well caught by Norris off Potts in making 36 off 30 balls.

Griffiths struck some late runs to finish unbeaten on a run-a-ball 29, giving Somerset a total of 114-6 that had looked unlikely earlier in the afternoon as Gaur produced a T20 career-best of 3-15.

Jones and Seren Smale had made a positive start to the Thunder run chase, taking 34 from 28 balls before Jones (18) skied a catch off Ellie Anderson to wicketkeeper Odgers.

Smale (25) then hit Griffiths to Wellington and left Lancashire 57-2, needing 58 more from 43 balls.

Wellington built on that breakthrough with two wickets in two balls, having Tilly Kesteven (19) stumped and Fi Morris (0) bowled by a ball that spun and kept low.

That left Lancashire 78-4, needing 37 off 27 balls, but Threlkeld and Lister added 20 before the latter edged Wellington to Olivia Barnes for 17.

With 13 runs needed off the last over, Mollie Robbins bowled Threlkeld (11) with the first ball and had Norris (0) caught by Luff from the second.

Two dropped catches followed with King and Carter scampering six runs, leaving seven required from the last ball before King’s astonishing six squared up the game with Lancashire finishing on 114-7.

Speaking afterwards, Gaur said: “It was a real weird start with people being stuck on the motorway, so it felt really rushed.

“Because there’d been a lot of waiting around, after the warm-up it would have been a bit annoying to then sit down again and then go back out and bowl.

“I was quite happy when I found out we were bowling first because I was ready to just sort of get out there and do something.

“I thought we restricted them quite well. I think we would have been quite happy with that at halfway.

“I think for Kingy to hit that six on the last ball, it was just amazing. It summed up the day well, unexpected things happened.”