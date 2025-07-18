Blackpool captain Ben Howarth (batting) looks to back up last weekend's win Photo: Daniel Martino

Ben Howarth hopes his Blackpool CC players can back up last weekend’s derby win and move clear of the bottom two in division one of the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory at Fleetwood last Saturday was Blackpool’s third in eight matches so far this season.

It leaves them seventh in the 10-team division, 11 points clear of second-bottom Fulwood and Broughton – and with the same deficit to third-placed Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Settle, in fifth, come to Stanley Park tomorrow with Howarth aiming to back up May’s 10-wicket 40 Over Cup victory against a visiting team three points above them.

He said: “That was a good win, though we were lucky to have Richard (Gleeson) available for us that day.

“It’s a big game and one we’re looking to win so, hopefully, we can start looking up the table rather than over our shoulders.

“I’m sure Settle will be thinking the same thing because, with how tight the league is, a couple of defeats and it becomes about survival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley Park professional Ali Usman has come into his own since the move from pink-ball cricket into the red-ball matches.

Two of Blackpool’s league games this year have been abandoned because of the weather.

However, in the other six, Usman has claimed 26 wickets at an average of slightly fewer than eight.

Howarth’s role as Blackpool wicketkeeper means he has a better view than most of Usman’s ability with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s just really keen to bowl longer spells rather than two, three and four-over bursts in pink-ball cricket,” the captain said.

“He’s been excellent with the red ball. I think they do a bit more, whether they seam, swing or spin, than the pink ball.

“That does absolutely nothing whereas the red one stays harder for longer.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Blackpool v Settle, Longridge v Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12.30pm): Carnforth v Thornton Cleveleys, St Annes v Great Eccleston.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Kirkham and Wesham v Fylde.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Spring View.