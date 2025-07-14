Blackpool's Dylan Henshall made 51 against Fleetwood Photo: Daniel Martino

Blackpool avenged the previous weekend’s 40 Over Cup defeat with a 57-run victory at Fleetwood in the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Fleetwood may have won through to the cup semi-finals but they are still without a victory in division one of a league they won last year.

Both Fylde coast clubs have struggled in the restructured league but Blackpool were convincing winners of Saturday’s Broadwater derby, dismissing their hosts for 122 chasing 179.

Blackpool chose to bat and Dylan Henshall led the charge with 51, putting on 66 for the fifth wicket with Josh Boyne (48).

From 170-5, the visitors could add only nine more as Matt Siddall took 4-48 and Declan Clerkin 3-30.

However, the Fleetwood reply was soon in trouble at 22-4 and they were all out in 42.4 overs.

Jeremy Davies made 23 but his fellow top-five batters could add just a single between them.

Fleetwood lost eight players for four or fewer as Ali Usman took 4-29 from 13.4 overs.

St Annes remain 21 points clear at the top of division two after prolonging their perfect start.

Nathan Bolus’ players made it eight wins from eight as they won by 34 runs at Penwortham.

After batting first, St Annes were reduced to 50-5 with Penwortham’s new-ball attack of Ryan Maddock (7-53) and Ryan Roberts (3-61) enjoying success.

Promod Maduwantha and Thomas Bradley rallied, adding 135 before the latter fell for 58.

Maduwantha was next to go, though that came after making 105 from only 108 deliveries.

Alex Urquhart’s late 24 helped St Annes reach 254 all out before Penwortham were dismissed for 220.

Opener Ryan Dimasi (60) top-scored before falling to Maduwantha, who finished with 4-67.

Thornton Cleveleys were crushed by nine wickets against Euxton.

They raced to their target in just 18.4 overs after dismissing TC for 120, Christopher Hedges their top scorer with an unbeaten 34.

Joseph Barker took 4-35 for Euxton, whose openers Josh Tulley (51) and Jack Morgan (50 not out) put on 84 in their side’s 122-2.

Great Eccleston went down by 110 runs to Carlisle, having seen their visitors make 318-7 with Oliver Spedding 145 not out.

In reply, Great Ecc were all out for 208 after being 149-3 as Nico Watt took 4-73.

The Palace Shield Premier Division saw Fylde end a five-game losing run with a six-wicket victory over Westgate.

Dan Smith’s 6-54 saw Westgate fall from 101-1 to 182 all out before Will Smith’s 82 not out took Fylde to 183-4 in response.

Second-bottom Kirkham and Wesham were beaten by seven wickets at Preston.

K&W were 43-2 at one stage but collapsed to 82 all out, Talha Patel picking up 5-30, before Preston reached 86-3 in only 16 overs.

Lytham lost by 78 runs in their Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division match at Sutton.

The home team had chosen to bat first and, having reached 176-2, were all out for 208.

Joseph Noctor had made 59 and Kallis Anders 54 but Sabbir Patel (5-69) and Ryan Norris (5-93) orchestrated the Sutton collapse.

Lytham were always up against it in reply, however, after slumping to 46-6 as Andy Cowley (4-33) made early inroads.

Richard Openshaw (38) top-scored for Lytham, whose defeat was ensured when they fell to 130 all out with Alex Oldfield also taking 3-35.